Amber Heard in trouble: Winona Ryder defends Depp and makeup brand denies her

the judgment of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard continues revealing the lurid details of the stormy relationship that both actors had. The process has clearly been difficult for both of them, but in court things have been especially complicated for the interpreter of ‘Aquaman’Well, not only a makeup brand exposed the lies of the famous, but now the star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ He has a powerful ally on his side: his ex-partner, Winona Ryder.

Winona, who at just 17 kept a four-year courtship with Depp when he was 25, he has come out in defense of the actor after accusations of abuse and mistreatment by Amber.

Related news

She and Johnny grew apart when Winona learned that he had been unfaithful to her. vanessa paradis when he began his relationship with Heard, but it seems that the actress has not forgotten the affection she feels for her ex and now she did not hesitate to raise her voice for him during an interview for the Times.

The pair of actors had a courtship of four years. Photo: Special

“We were together for four years and it was a great relationship for me. Imagine if someone you dated when you were 17 when I met him was accused of that. It’s just shocking,” Ryder said in a chat with the publication.

Winona explained that as a couple they were together for a long time and that at no time was Johnny violent with her, on the contrary, she defined him as a “really good” man.

“I can only speak from my own experience, which was very different from what is being said. He was never, ever that way with me. He never abused me at all. I just know him as a really good, loving, caring guy that he is. very, very protective of the people he loves,” the actress said.

Finally, Winona clarified that she is not “calling anyone a liar”, but said that for her it is a “difficult situation to understand”.

Winona Ryder spoke about her relationship with Depp in an interview for the Times. Photo: Getty Images

Makeup brand discredits Amber

As if these statements weren’t enough for the bad reputation Heard has earned, a cosmetic brand He also came out in defense of the actor.

It was in 2016 when the ex-partner filed for divorce after the actress’s abuse allegations. During the trial, Amber’s attorney told the jury that Heard “became an expert” in using a concealer kit Of the brand Milani Cosmetics to cover the bruises left by her husband’s blows.

However, in recent days, the company shot down this version and denied Amber’s testimony through a TikTok which has already gone viral. In it, the brand explains that this product was not launched until 2017, a year after Heard’s accusations.

“Take note: the alleged abuse was around 2014-2016,” reads the text of the video. The video then focuses on the catalog where the product appears and next to it is written “2017”.

The recording, which already has more than five million views, shows excerpts from the trial of Heard’s lawyer holding the same Milani product that Amber allegedly used.

bnaj