Amber Heard in trouble: Winona Ryder defends Depp and makeup brand denies her

the judgment of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard continues revealing the lurid details of the stormy relationship that both actors had. The process has clearly been difficult for both of them, but in court things have been especially complicated for the interpreter of ‘Aquaman’Well, not only a makeup brand exposed the lies of the famous, but now the star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ He has a powerful ally on his side: his ex-partner, Winona Ryder.

Winona, who at just 17 kept a four-year courtship with Depp when he was 25, he has come out in defense of the actor after accusations of abuse and mistreatment by Amber.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker