Amber Heard hires security for threats received during Johnny Depp trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard they continue to fight in court. The actor is waiting for the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia to determine whether he was defamed by a publication Heard made in The Washington Post, in which, without mentioning Depp’s name, he claimed to be a victim of domestic and sexual violence.

As the trial continues, The threats against Amber Heard have increased from the actor’s fans, so the actress has had to take action.

Amber Heard hires an elite security firm as a threat during Johnny Depp’s trial

In accordance with The NY Post, Amber Heard has hired an elite security firm for her protection amid growing fears and threats from Depp fans.

This company, made up of former military and government officials, is monitoring “lone supporters trying to gain access to County Courthouse grounds, vehicles, or facility entrance [de Fairfax]”according to a document obtained by the media. Heard pays at least $120 per hour per guardsaid a source with knowledge of the situation.

The high-profile company has stationed staff on the courthouse grounds. It is unclear how many guards, working undercover, are at the scene.

Spectators of the trial have been chasing the vehicles carrying Heard and her team home from the courthouse, according to video and images obtained by the firm.

On the other hand, Heard and her legal team have been the target of online threats using the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp, which was trending on Twitter last week when the actor first took the stand.

The Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office has been tasked with security and so far He has expelled two Depp followers for online threats against Heard, as well as a follower of the actress for violating courtroom rules.