All series canceled in 2022 by Netflix and other networks and platforms – Series News

Netflix has decided to cancel several of its series, including ‘Educate a superhero’ or the horror ‘File 81’. What other fictions will not continue?





Every year several hundred new series are released on the different networks and streaming platforms, but we also say goodbye to others, either because the title in question is facing its final season or because, for one reason or another, it did not fit into the plans. of the channel responsible for its broadcast and has ended up canceled from one day to the next.

And the second case is precisely this special, in which we will include and update all those series not facing their final stretch, but have been abruptly canceled. Even on some occasions unexpectedly or with controversy, as we have had so many examples in recent years. And it is that, while some of them do not go beyond the first season and their cancellation happens without pain or glory, others, regardless of their duration, they leave a lot of fans serial orphans who sometimes even organize themselves to try to resurrect it.

The most common reasons for a cancellation? As a general rule, it has to do with a specific number of viewers, which has to be in tune with what the chain or streaming platform on duty has in store for it, although sometimes there are also cancellations related to more tricky issues. .

Next, we gather the series that have been canceled so far this year 2022 and that promises to increase in the remainder of the year.

Other life (Netflix)

Duration: Two seasons, 20 episodes.

Science fiction series starring starring Katee Sackhoff (Galactic Battlestar) in the skin of Niko Breckenridge, an astronaut specialized in the search for intelligent life on other planets who receives the mission to explore the origin of an alien artifact. A task that is unexpectedly complicated by the entry into play of a danger that his crew does not expect and that can make his trip a one-way trip.

American Rust (Show time)

Duration: One season, 9 episodes

This criminal drama starring Jeff Daniels arrived in Spain thanks to Movistar+, but its original chain in the United States, Showtime, would soon cancel it. Thus, the series remains in a single first season in which viewers are transferred to a picturesque Pennsylvania steel town where the locals live their routine with little hope of advancing in life.

I know what you did last summer (Amazon)

Duration: One season, 8 episodes

I Know What You Did Last Summer was one of Amazon’s most anticipated series in 2021, but it has become its first cancellation in 2022. And not because it was conceived as a story to be told in a single season, since the team, led by the former ‘showrunner ‘ from preacher Sarah Goodman built the plot with the intention that it could continue.

In the end it won’t be like that, but here it is, this adaptation to the small screen of one of the most iconic ‘slasher’ movies of the 90s. New cast, new story (with a twist) and a new killer.

Gentefied (Netflix)

Duration: Two seasons, 18 episodes.

First Netflix cancellation in 2022. Created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez and released in February 2020, Gentefied is a comedy series in which three Latino cousins ​​who reside in Los Angeles, who are descendants of Mexican immigrants and who, despite being very different from each other, share a common goal: to run their grandfather’s taqueria in a neighborhood which is changing more and more.

At the same time, the three protagonists pursue their dream of prospering in America, although doing so without leaving behind their roots, customs and identity is not easy for them.

Dan Brown: The Lost Symbol (Peacock)

Duration: One season, 16 episodes.

While the famous novels of Dan Brown The Da Vinci Code Y Angels and Demons were adapted to the big screen with Tom Hanks as the undisputed protagonist of the saga, the novel the lost symbol of the famous writer has seen the light in the form of a television series, with Ashley Zuckerman in the role of Robert Langdon, the iconic researcher specializing in symbology. The attempt did not last long, since the NBC streaming platform – in Spain it was broadcast by Movistar + – did not want to continue.

In it, Langdon’s new adventure begins with the assignment of a conference on Freemasonry in the United States Capitol that turns out to be a plot to seize a very precious object that he carries with him.

The Prince (HBOMax)

Duration: One season, 12 episodes.



The HBO Max animated series about the life of Prince George of Cambridge, a child belonging to the British royal family and his youngest heir, has lasted little. How is life going between being a child and belonging to a family like yours?

Work in Progress (Showtime)

Duration: Two seasons, 18 episodes.



Famed comedian Abby McEnany stars as Abby in this Showtime comedy about a Chicago woman with a poor view of herself who begins to rethink her life from a different and transformative perspective.

Black Monday (Showtime)

Duration: Three seasons, 30 episodes



The ‘Black Monday’ that makes the title of this comedy is none other than the fateful October 19, 198, the day on which the worst stock market crisis in the entire history of Wall Street took place. In this context, a group of strangers confronts the financial powers and ends up destroying the country’s system.

the kangaroo club (Netflix)

Duration: Two seasons, 18 episodes

The second cancellation of the year on Netflix. A series based on the homonymous books, The Baby Sitters Club, which introduces us to five good friends setting up a babysitting service and from which they have to deal with all kinds of family problems involving their clients. Each family is a world!

Promised Land (ABC)

Duration: One season, 13 episodes

It was one of ABC’s bets for this season but, despite having occupied the slot of one of the network’s most successful series –The Good Doctor– promised land It has not met expectations and has ended up becoming one of the early cancellations of the open channel. In it, two Latino families compete for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.

Ordinary Joe (NBC)

Duration: One season, 10 episodes

Another one that seemed promising but that in the end has ended up on the list that nobody wants to be on when a new series is released has turned out to be Ordinary Joe, a drama starring James Wolk for NBC in which three parallel stories are told from the same night. Because a single gesture can change everything.

Raise a Superhero (Netflix)

Duration: Two seasons. 17 episodes

Nicole Reese is a woman who must raise her son Dion alone after her husband Mark is killed in an accident. But her problems grow when she discovers that Dion has several superpowers that she must cover up in order to protect him so that they are not taken advantage of or exploited by her new abilities.

File 81 (Netflix)

Duration: One season, eight episodes

Netflix’s acclaimed horror series has been canceled after its first season, despite its critical acclaim. The series is based on the American podcast of the same name and deals with horror and supernatural stories, as well as demonic rituals and disturbing events.

The Big Leap: The Big Leap (FOX)

Duration: One season, 11 episodes

The series is inspired by the UK reality show and follows the story of a motley crew of down on their luck characters who try to change their lives by trying to get into a dance reality show that may also ruin their lives.

On the brink (Netflix)

Duration: One season, 12 episodes

On the Edge is a comedy that revolves around four friends who have passed the 40-year-old line, but as they say: revive or die. In addition, not only are they not mourning their age, but they know how to make the most of it.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter