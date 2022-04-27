Alexis Sánchez is inspired by Will Smith’s speech to criticize the Chilean press: “We are light years away from respect”

Alexis Sánchez and the rest of the members of the Red squad continue to prepare to face the duel against Uruguay for the last date of the South American Qualifiers that will be played tomorrow. In the midst of this, the attacker used his Instagram account to publish a story in which he criticizes the Chilean press, based on Will Smith’s words at the Oscars ceremony.

“Empathy” is the word that heads the message. It also states that “Chilean press, we are light years away from respect. To invent things that are not, a pity”.

“When you are not in this media world, you have to put up with me telling you everything, good or bad.”, He added in the message that was based on the actor’s words.

In the video, the Hollywood star states that “I know that to do what we do you have to be able to take abuse, you have to be able to take people saying crazy things about you. In this business you have to be able to, if someone disrespects you, you have to smile and pretend everything is okay.”

The story that Alexis Sánchez shared on his Instagram account.

At the end of the Qualifiers, La Roja can still reach fifth place in the table and thus fight for the playoffs, but the task is complicated. Not only do they have to beat Uruguay in San Carlos de Apoquindo, but they also have to wait for other results..

La Roja needs Colombia not to defeat Venezuela as a visitor and that the Peruvian team does not beat Paraguay in Lima either. All these combinations mean that Martín Lasarte’s team has an eight percent chance of getting through to the playoffs.