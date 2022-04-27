Adam Sandler’s best characters in comedy and drama movies

It would not be so risky to admit that there should be a film category with the name of Adam Sandler (which encompasses his good and bad practices, of course). The actor, originally from New York, is one of the most important personalities in entertainment, mainly because of his romantic comedies. However, in this special we explore their best characters both in comedy and drama films during the last decade.

MOVIES TO WATCH ONLY ON NETFLIX

The exclusive agreement that Sandler signed with Netflix in 2020 opened the door for Happy Madison (the producer of the also screenwriter) to place 5 exclusive films with the giant of the streamingwhich caused that, in the survey conducted by Piper Sandler (no relation to the actor), will be placed as the favorite celebrity of Generation Z; We don’t blame them, we also became obsessed with some of this actor’s comedies.

However, Sandler has proven to have the versatility and acting range to move between genres, successfully exploring drama or independent film. And although many times her work in comedy eclipses so many other projects where making people laugh is not the goal, it is undeniable that titles like uncut gems they have earned him the applause of the most severe film critics, the one that used to continually throw away his work.