According to a study, Oscar-winning performers live longer

For their study, Redelmeier and Singh compared the biographical data of the interpreters with a statuette (from the first edition of the Oscars in 1929 to 2020) with those of actors and actresses of the same gender and age who had worked in those same films without being nominated. .

As an example, scientists mention meryl streepwhose career was paralleled with that of Margaret Whitton, actress who worked alongside Streep in “Love is an eternal wanderer”, the film that earned her her first nomination as a leading actress in 1988. Despite being a year younger than her co-star, Margaret Whitton died in 2016 at 67 years old. Streep, who is now 72 years old, is still with us (and may it last).

Overall, of the 2,111 actors studied, 1,122 had died by July 2020. The statistics formulated in the study indicate that the average life expectancy for Oscar winners is 77.1 years, while those who remain without award they have a propensity to appear in the in memoriam of the corresponding gala from 73 years and six months of age. Figures whose difference, say the authors, exceed their expectations.

Based on this, the study concludes that “successful people have better lifestyles or can avoid the damage of stress”.

“The findings of our study do not imply that people should take acting lessons to improve their health, or that doctors should prescribe awards,” the authors write. “Instead, the data suggests that great success may help individuals behave in ways that potentially mitigate the wear and tear of years.” Or, in other words, that Meryl is going to bury us all.