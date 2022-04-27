A renowned actor very close to Amber Heard shows his support for Johnny Depp with this surprising detail

Hollywood is shaken these weeks because of the controversial and televised trial that faces Johnny Depp and his former wife and also an actress, Amber Heard. Since their divorce, there are many famous faces that have sided with one or the other, although there is one in particular who, due to his work involvement, was expected to support Amber Heard and, instead, everything indicates that he is positioned next to the unforgettable Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

The trial facing Johnny Depp Y Amber Heardfor which the interpreter asks $58 million his ex-wife for defamation in an article, he runs his course and does it both inside and outside the room. The Rsocial networks they are full of comments and they are also carrying out their own investigations.

The actor, close to Amber Heard, and who supports Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp has lost cache and contracts because of the accusations of Amber Heard, who accused him of mistreatment in a communication medium. Since the beginning of the trial, many are the familiar faces that they have gone through the courts to answer the questionsboth of the lawyers of Johnny Depp like Amber Heard.

For fans of the actor Kentuckythe last to stand on his side is none other than Jason Momoa. The Hawaiian has worked on numerous occasions with Amber Heard, such as in the ‘Aquaman’ movies. All the rumors pointed out that, given her relationship, Momoa would be in favor of Amber, although Johnny Depp fans have been attentive to a subtle detail.

Jason MomoaI did not follow Johnny Depp on his social networks and yet now it does. A gesture that the followers of Jack Sparrow have taken as close and a clear reference to your supportsince that ‘follow’ had not occurred until now and, curiously, at the height of the most famous trial of recent times.