A home of terror! Nightmare on Elm Street house up for sale

The iconic house from the 1984 horror movie Nightmare on Elm Street from director Wes Craven is for sale and you could be the next lucky owner.



Freddy Krueger It is a mythical character of horror movies that caused a stir in the 80s due to its high danger in the plot and the fear it caused in more than one viewer who saw the first film and its sequels.

About the construction and amenities of Freddy Krueger’s house

The house, located at 1428 N Genesse Avenue in Spaulding SquareLos Angeles, California, was the perfect setting to show the world that nightmares can be as Machiavellian and dangerous as your mind wants them to be.

This Dutch colonial style house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The main building is two stories high with walnut floors interlocking through arches and a retro-modern open kitchen.

It is fully furnished, has a large master suite, plus each room has its own bathroom. The laundry room is separated from the main building and has an ideal room to do work at home in these months of the pandemic.

It also has a separate guest house with its own pergola covered patio, designer kitchen and bathroom. Located in the heart of historic Spaulding Square.

The interior of the house has been remodeled over the years, however, the facade is still preserved as it was in the first 1984 film, the only different detail is that the red door is now black.

You may also like:

‘Bardo’, the new film by Alejandro Iñárritu, will arrive on Netflix this 2022



Prepare your savings because this is the cost

According to the real estate company that is in charge of selling the property, the cost offered by the fictitious Elm street house is for sale for the modest amount of 3.25 million dollars.

A curious fact is that the current owner is Lorene Scafaria, best known for her latest work as director, writer and producer of the film Wall Street Hustlers (Hustlers), where Constance Wu, Jennifer López, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B.

You may also like:

The Bridgerton house is up for sale, you’ll feel like royalty!





Subscribe here to our Newsletter so that you are up to date with our contents.

