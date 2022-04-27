6 style ideas to copy to the stars ASAP | Cosmopolitan

Chic and versatile, palazzo trousers are the must-have item to keep in the closet. Extremely popular in the 60s and 70s, these pants are now experiencing a second youth. Thanks to the comfort and particular aesthetics! The palazzo pants are perfect for any occasion, from the most informal to the professional ones. In short, you can indulge yourself with this garment! Furthermore, this is the favorite model of trousers for celebs: by spying on their looks you can create interesting outfits with palazzo trousers to be proposed again as soon as possible!

How do you wear palazzo pants?

Palazzo pants are extremely versatile, so making a total mistake is almost impossible. Just match them correctly. The focus is also on shoes, which must always match the garment. With a short palazzo pants, models such as moccasins or slave sandals, with or without heels, are perfect. A long model, on the other hand, goes well with the heel, which can be stiletto for a formal occasion, square for the office and stiletto for leisure time.

6 outfits with palazzo pants to try ASAP

How to combine palazzo pants? We will explain it to you, thanks to the help of stars like Camila Cabello and Zoe Kravitz: copy the style ideas of celebs so as not to miss a beat.

Alice Barbier’s leather look

Do we have elegant outfits with leather palazzo pants? Alice sported an impeccable look consisting of leather palazzo pants, stiletto heels and a short trench coat. This outfit is proof that leather pants can be refined, if combined with the right garments. Opt for a simple top, and bet everything on the jacket: it must be classic cut, but well made.

Camila Cabello’s chic denim

Do you love denim palazzo pants, but you never know how to wear them? Steal the idea from Camila Cabello, and opt for a total denim. To make the outfit less flat, choose interesting garments, with a refined cut and details that make the difference. Exposed seams, plays of color between the different types of jeans and obviously the inevitable rhinestones are the details that will make such an outfit iconic.

Claudia Sulewski’s suit

The suit with palazzo pants is very fashionable: elegant and chic, it will give you that classy attitude you want to achieve. He takes a cue from Claudia and her outfit for the Grammy Awards. For a fresher look choose a pastel color, and an extra shine fabric such as satin or silk. With a turtleneck underneath it is ideal for the office, while for the evening leave the semi-open jacket that reveals the bare skin. Be careful not to go wrong with accessories: yes to necklaces that fall long on the chest, small but impactful earrings, and various rings. Yes to bracelets and high shoes.

The colorful palazzo pants

Mia Xitlali pairs green palazzo pants with a black and white crop top, in a look that’s perfect for leisure time. Zoe Kravitz embodies the perfect urban chic style with her brown palazzo pants under an oversized military green trench coat. Sydney Sweeney embodies her absolute elegance in her complete with a romantic long-sleeved bustier and beige palazzo pants. Priscilla Block, studded with glitter and points of lights with her complete with jacket and green palazzo pants is absolutely perfect: to be dared for a night full of fun, re-proposing an 80’s style. How to combine red palazzo pants? Alecia Davis shows it to us, combining them with a couture jacket and sandals.

