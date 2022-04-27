15 non-material gifts for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is the ideal date to pamper our mothers and thank you for everything you do for us. Also, after times of quarantine and social distance, a perfect way to celebrate such an important day in the new old world is with a different gift. That is, with special plans and experiences like the ones we gather below.

Concerts



Maluma: The Colombian will step on the stage Auditorium of Starlite Catalana Occidente on July 20, 2022. Recognized with countless awards in the urban music industry, Maluma will make the festival audience dance with his latest work Daddy Juancho.





Maluma concert – Festival Starlite Catalana Occidente 2022 in Malaga

Mark Anthony: On June 17, 2022, the Pa’lla Voy Tour of the Puerto Rican will make a stop in Barcelona. With a duration of 480 minutes, the show of the Salsa artist who has sold the most records worldwide He will do a short tour of Spain to perform his greatest hits and the new songs from his next album, scheduled for this spring.

Concert Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy Tour in Barcelona

Mary Calla: An impressive show that has triumphed at the Pleyel Theater in Paris, in which, as if by magic, María Callas, the mythical lyrical singer returns to the scene with her unforgettable voice, thanks to the hologram technique. The show is accompanied by the Bankia Symphony Orchestra, with 20 live musicians who will perform their emblematic repertoire while Callas’ perfectly orchestrated voice is heard.

Callas In Concert – In Hologram in Madrid

Resin jewelry design: Mia Winston-Hart is a British artist who has made a name for herself with her wonderful pieces created in epoxy resin, a material that allows you to explore your imagination thanks to its endless possibilities. In this course, Ella Mia shows you how to create epoxy resin jewelry from start to finish. She explores different coloring methods, experiments with decorative elements like flowers or glitter, and adds a few finishing touches to make your pieces truly one of a kind.

Resin jewelry design

Cookbooks: write stories through recipes: In this course, Sumayya will teach you how to produce content for a cookbook that tells a story, as well as explore storytelling and creative writing. Together with her, you will learn everything you need to compose a clear and easy-to-follow production process, to provide a food context with your personal experiences and to create your book from start to finish.

Cookbooks: write stories through recipes

Crochet: create garments with a single needle: Alicia, better known as Alimaravillas, is a Nordic crochet designer and yarn bomber that triumphs on social networks with its minimal designs in a style between hipster and Nordic. In this course, Alicia shows how to knit garments with your own hands using a single crochet needle. Together with her, the textures that imitate the fabrics that are obtained with two needles are discovered and the bases of pattern making to do everything imaginable and discover a technique that allows creating garments in full color: Colorwork.

Crochet: create garments with a single needle

Pottery at home for beginners: Working with clay can be a new form of meditation, especially if done with the care and passion of Paula Casella, a graduate in Fine Arts and founder of Bambucito Organic Ceramics, who teaches you, with her 15 years of experience in this art manual, everything you need to know to get started in ceramics.

Pottery at home for beginners

Writing gym: from the blank page to daily practice: In this course, Aniko Villalba, author of books such as Days of travel (2013) or The Paris Syndrome (2016), tells why he considers that writing is like practicing a sport and how he manages to do it every day. Thus, it reveals the stages of the writing process and more than 10 exercises for generating ideas, documentation and timed writing so that you start filling your notebook and generating your own writing practice.

Writing gym: from the blank page to daily practice

Klimt the Immersive Experience: For art-loving moms, this unique experience allows you to immerse yourself in vibrant turn-of-the-century Vienna to live in first person the evolution of Klimt’s work and his world. Large format immersive projections with 800 square meters of immersive digital reality screen, experience with virtual reality glasses, exhibition spaces and interactive tools make up an ambitious and spectacular cultural proposal for all audiences that allows the viewer to feel inside the paintings and the buildings that the artist decorated.

Klimt Tickets the Immersive Experience in Madrid

Ham-Japan at Ginkgo Shows: Guaranteed fun with a dinner and a unique and unprecedented show that combines a musical and gastronomic fusion experience with 360-degree views of the Madrid skyline. A delicious menu of dishes based on Asian and Spanish cuisine and with international touches in a suggestive and provocative night that you will not want to miss.

Ginkgo Shows Tickets: Dinner Show with Ham-Japan in Madrid



The Bridges of Madison County the Musical: Robert James Waller’s best-selling novel, The bridges of Madisonwas immortalized by Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood in the cinema in 1995 and brought to the Broadway stage as a Musical in 2014. In its premiere in Spain, the musical surprises with a powerful staging, superb voices from a first-rate cast and a fantastic musical composition, awarded with two Tony Awards. In addition, it provokes an ardent reflection on destiny, freedom and the courage to love.

The Bridges of Madison – The musical in Madrid

The great Depression: Antonia San Juan and Nuria Roca star The great Depression, a play of humor, pura vida and some musical number… Manuela and Marta are two mature women who, after living a long and close friendship, life ended up separating them. The function is situated in the reunion of these two eternal friends-enemies, just when Marta, after her fifth marriage failure, tries to commit suicide. Manuela, always at the foot of the canyon, comes as always to the rescue of her incombustible old friend. The two women, together after years of separation, will review their lives, their failures and their loneliness, showing their fears, their vital wisdom and their contradictions.

The Great Depression in Madrid

Kinky Boots: A musical based on the 2005 film of the same name, with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein. Charlie is struggling to support the family business, a shoe factory. Lola is a drag queen with a unique personality. With a lot of empathy and mutual understanding, this peculiar couple is able to embrace their differences and create a fabulous line of heeled boots never seen before. Although really the greatest achievement is his friendship.



Luzia, Cirque du Soleil: For this long-awaited reunion, Cirque du Soleil has chosen a show that celebrates life and art: Luziathe explosion of light and rain imagined by the prestigious stage director Daniele Finzi Pasca. An authentic feast for the senses in which nearly 50 artists participate. With impressive acrobatics and great visual surprises, it invites the audience to immerse itself in a dreamlike journey through a vibrant and sumptuous world suspended somewhere between the real and the unreal.

Cirque Du Soleil – Luzia in Madrid

Tours



Route BCN & Carlos Ruiz Zafon: The “Sempere and children” bookstore, the cemetery of forgotten books, the Barceló house, the clerks next to the Virreina, the fountain pen shop, the Tenebrarium… This tour immerses you in the plots and scenarios from The wind’s shadow and the other three novels in the saga. a way to discover another Barcelona, ​​the intriguing and fantastic one of Carlos Ruiz Zafón.

Tickets BCN & Carlos Ruiz Zafon in Barcelona

