▷ Absurd Humor » Characteristics, Resources and Examples

Absurd jokes are not aimed at all types of audiences. You have to have a real sense of humor to understand it. In general, absurd humor is often called broken humor and it is so because it takes irrational situations and turns them into comedy, that is also another way of making art, don’t you think?

Absurd humor or surreal humor?

Before starting, it is essential to know what humor is and the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) defines it as “Genius, nature, condition, especially when it manifests itself externally” and what is the meaning of absurd? According to the same source it is “Contrary and opposed to reason; that doesn’t make sense.”

word union

By joining both words “absurd humor”, the dilemma begins, but there is nothing to worry about! In simple words, absurd humor has the functionality of generating strange scenarios and making a joke out of it. The weirder the situation, the faster the laughs come.

Of course, the first quality of this kind of humor is that there will always be nonsense. Something unlikely or even that does not exist, but it is a vital element to formulate the joke.

At first it may seem that they are meaningless jokes, but as the prose progresses… We see that this is its magic.

Characteristics of absurd comedies

Of course, intelligent humor has certain characteristics that make it different and serve to identify it. Next, we will tell you about the most important ones.

Exaggeration

In whatever context the joke is being told, exaggeration is a key element of absurd humor. Exaggerating the parts that make up the message is essential in surreal jokes.

This can happen on different occasions, in exaggerating feelings, facts or simulating an experience.

deceive the audience

Silly humor -as it is also called-, usually contains surprise elements and deceives the audience.

For example, in a mise-en-scène a situation may appear in which a character is crying, but -in reality- he is not. It is a recreation that they carry out with the purpose that the spectator is deceived and surprised with the final result.

sudden performances

In addition to exaggeration and misleading the audience, sudden performances are also part of the absurd humor.

In turn, within this type of humor it is normal to see how the interlocutor addresses himself from one audience to another, creating a diversity of characters in one.

What literary devices does surreal humor use?

White humor is far from absurd humor, however, both retain the “humor” factor and resort to literary resources to develop.

First of all, what are literary devices? They are tools that writers often use to provide greater strength or expressiveness to the text. It is used in comedy, in novels and also in poetry, generally.

The irony

Irony is a figure of speech used naturally in incoherent and absurd humor. It is about executing a fact and that it is contradictory or out of character.

How can you recognize irony in intelligent humor? It can usually be recognized by the comedian’s tone. Irony is sometimes confused with sarcasm and the key to identifying it is that sarcasm is usually more brutal and directed at a person.

This is how the RAE clarifies it in its dictionary, “bloody mockery, scathing and cruel irony with which someone or something is offended or mistreated.”

Now, some examples of irony:

Aren’t you tired of studying? (A phrase that mothers often use when their children do not study)

What a good day today! (An ironic phrase to imply that it was a bad day)

Hyperbole

Another literary device frequently used in intelligent humor is hyperbole, but what is it? It is synonymous with exaggeration. The action of maximizing a fact in order to make the text appear more attractive.

It is not always done to increase a situation, in some cases they use it to decrease. In fact, a curious fact is that sometimes we say popular phrases that are hyperbole, in the following paragraph we will show you.

Examples of hyperbole:

Maria had a smile from ear to ear when she saw Miguel. (Is it possible to spread smiles from one ear to another? The answer is no, and that’s where the hyperbole shows.)

“So much pain is grouped in my side that, because it hurts, it hurts even my breath”, is a poem by Miguel Hernández, in which he uses hyperbole as the main literary resource.

Metaphor

The metaphor is a literary resource that refers to the figurative use of language. It usually refers to something, without specifically talking about it. It is a resource that is present in absurd humor jokes in order to play with the minds of viewers or listeners.

Example of metaphors:

Your gaze shines like the sun.

Your humor is as black as the night.

Your lips are like a strawberry.

Personification

It is not surprising that personification is a device used in surreal jokes. Since it is a resource, which makes inanimate beings able to speak. Not only is it limited to speaking, they can also act and function with “human” qualities.

Examples of personification:

Tears cried out happily on the girl’s cheek. They were happy that he finally released them.

The glass slid across the table until it decided to fall to make some noise in the house.

How to identify absurd humor?

Identifying silly humor is much easier than you think. We are sure that after reading this section you will remember some absurd movies or comedians through examples of absurd humor.

ted

Ted is a comedy character who is a teddy bear, he becomes best friends with a lonely boy and they start a couple of adventures. He is part of the absurd humor, in the first instance because he is a teddy bear who pretends to have an adult life.

Promotional poster for the movie Ted (2012)/Universal Pictures

Even in Ted 2, he falls in love and is able to have sex. The film is directed by Seth MacFarlane. The first installment premiered in 2012 and starred Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis.

The second film came in 2015. Both films are on the list of best-known absurd films.

What other films of surreal humor can be mentioned? Among the absurd humor films stand out: Austin Power: The Seductive Spy (1999), The Naked Gun (1988) and Top Secret (1984).

The Muppet Show

Perhaps one of the most renowned absurd television series, in Spain they are known as The Muppet Show. It is a program starring puppets.

Promotional poster for the television series The Muppet Show/Associated Television (ATV)

The program was produced by the well-known puppeteer -of American origin- Jim Henson. The show consists of the use of absurd and surreal humor, in addition to using resources such as humorous parodies. It had five seasons and a movie was also released.

It started in 1976 and became very popular thanks to the participation of many guest stars.

An example of absurd humor phrases in the Muppets movie:

“Life is a piece of cake. With someone to pedal, and someone to brake.”

“Welcome to ‘Everything Sucks’ week.”

Faemino and Tired

When talking about comedians in Spain, Faemino and Cansado are two key characters in absurd humor. Composed by comedians Carlos Faemino and Javier Cansado.

Photograph of Faemino and Cansado at a show in 2017 (amadalvarez, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons/Cropping, improved tone and resolution of the original)

They started with shows in Madrid and then their popularity spread to the rest of Spain, they even had their own TV show called “La bola de cristal”.

The scenario used is minimalist. It’s just them talking and telling absurd jokes that are capable of making people laugh out loud.

Three typical phrases of these two comedians:

“As I always say, the presence of the public is very important for artists like us, who do all this for the money! Thank you very much!”, Phrase said by Faemino.

«The origin of man, what is it?» «A microbe» «Of course. And then what is it? «Then, a disgusting reptile» «Of course. And later?” «A leech» «Then it is a quadruped and then, already, the man».

“You don’t know what we Buddhists do. That we move objects just by going for them!” “Ah, I hasten to say that only small objects, huh! Moving, nothing!

The Chapulin Colorado

In Mexico and Latin America, one of the most well-known and representative characters of absurd humor is Chapulín Colorado. The program was produced and starred by Roberto Gómez Bolaños and quickly became the favorite of the public like Chavo del 8.

The character alludes to a red grasshopper typical of Mexico and is called that way. He is a superhero who is often included in absurd situations that cause laughter.

Phrases of absurd humor in Chapulín Colorado:

“More agile than a turtle… stronger than a mouse… more noble than a lettuce… his shield is a heart… he is… El Chapulín Colorado!”

“A mistake is made by anyone, 500 mistakes are made by anyone.”

Absurd humor has adapted over the years to technology, social evolution and humans, of course. This is how time has shown that, no matter how much time passes, absurd jokes will always have a place in entertainment spaces and will be well received by the public.