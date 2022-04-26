X Factor, Fedez returns to the talent show as a judge

After the rumors of the past few days today, Tuesday 26 April, the official confirmation has arrived: Fedez will return to the table of judges of X Factor.





The singer broke the news through a story on his Instagram profile: “Little surprise: I was only 23 and together with my marriage it was my longest relationship“. Fedez also published a post on IG where he wrote: “He returns home.”

The rapper was a five-time judge of X Factor, from the eighth to the 12th edition. Furthermore, in 2014 led one of his team members to victory: Lorenzo Fragola.

At his debut, back in 2014, Fedez was the youngest judge of all the editions of the talent show of Sky. After his last edition as a judge in 2018, the singer then returned to the stage of X Factor as a guest. The first time in November 2020 with the single Nice story and then to present United scenethe fund he created to support show business workers.

There is currently no further information on who the other judges will be X Factor. According to what emerged, however, there will be only one reconfirmation, which will be added to Fedez and the other two judges, whose names we will soon discover.



