WWE shortens Tommaso Ciampa’s name

WWE continues with its policy of cutting the names of its superstars. The last to receive a modification has been Tommaso Ciampa, former NXT wrestler recently promoted to the main roster. Hereinafter, will be known only as Ciampathus joining a long list of talents that have been affected in the same way, such as Theory, Humberto, Angel or Gunter.

This change was discussed before the Monday Night Raw broadcast by various means, but it was made official on the show. After Mustafa Ali returned to action and defeated The Miz in a singles match, Ciampa made an appearance on stage to attack him. WWE commentators referred to him as “Ciampa”, thus confirming the rumors.



The change has not been made in the official roster section on the WWE website, but it is scheduled to take place soon. Something similar happened when the company shortened the name Austin Theory.

It should be noted that Ciampa has taken on the role of heels with this attack on Mustafa Ali on Monday Night Raw. He appeared two weeks ago for the first time on the main roster in a behind-the-scenes segment alongside Kevin Owens and Ezekiel, and at the time it looked like he would be taking a spot on the side. face of the red mark.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania Backlash and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.