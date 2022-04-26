WWE Raw news: Kane reappears backstage – Edge’s stable name confirmed

– WWE exclusively recorded a backstage meeting between Kane and Ezekiel. Ezekiel interrupted an interview with the Mayor of Knoxville to introduce himself as Elias’s brother. Kane reminded her that his brother was a great talent, although the last time he was in Knoxville he messed with the local crowd. Ezekiel apologized for that, but he admitted to being excited to see Kane. At this point, Kane reminded him that he was Glenn Jabocs and not Kane. You can see the moment at the top of the news.

– Precisely, today is Kane’s birthday. The Big Red Machine is 55 years old, he was born on April 26, 1967 in Torrejón de Ardoz, Spain. The Puerto Rican Amazing Red (40) also celebrates his birthday.

– During the broadcast of the last Monday Night Raw program, Edge and Damian Priest they made a new appearance on the show. In that sequence it was revealed that his new stable will be known as “Judgment Day”. Damien Priest faced Finn Bálor in a singles match. Priest took the victory by the count of three taking advantage of a small distraction from the Irish fighter.

– The rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan had a continuation in the last episode of Monday Night Raw. Ripley was interviewed backstage and was attacked by her former partner. It is rumored that both could face each other at WrestleMania Backlash.

– During his promo on Monday Night Raw on the occasion of his 20th anniversary in WWE, Randy Orton mentioned Mick Foley, noting that if it wasn’t for him he wouldn’t have become a “Legend Killer”. Foley appreciated these words and responded on Twitter: “Thanks for the kind words, Randy. Wow, that was very nice.”

– Speaking of Orton, he was interviewed by Sarah Schreiber backstage after the Monday Night Raw direct, where he highlighted the word “Happy”. The Viper remarked that he was happy about what happened on Raw and was willing to go to his house to see his wife and play console with the kids. You can watch the interview below.

