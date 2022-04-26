WWE RAW live April 25 – Coverage and Results

From PLANET WRESTLING, WWE website, one more live night of spectacular WWE RAW.

WWE RAW RESULTS APRIL 25, 2022

THIS IS THE ORTON WEEK!

With these postcards we celebrate the “Murderer of Legends”, this is Randy Orton’s week, and no one wants to lose track of what will happen to one of the key pieces of WWE.

“I HAVE NEVER HAD SO MUCH FUN IN MY CAREER, AND IT’S ALL THANKS TO THIS MAN” RANDY ORTON

Randy’s celebration began and the first to receive it would be his current partner and friend Matt Riddle, who received the previous statements for their friendship outside and inside the ring. However “The Viper” also made special mention of WWE Legends for having contributed to his career such as; UNDERTAKER, TRIPLE H, SHAWN MICHAELS, MICK FOLEY among others. Later Riddle called “The American Nigthmare” to the party and Rollins interrupted him by pointing out that he was the face of the company. More superstars began to arrive without mentioning the champions of the blue mark of the division in pairs (USOS). Everything was trouble until Adam Pearce agreed to a duel in honor of Orton: The RK-Bros, Cody & Ezekiel vs. I use them, Rollins and KO.

HE’S FINALLY BACK IN THE RINGS!

SONYA DEVILLE VS. BIANCA BELAIR (C)

The title of the women’s division is at stake and right now we will witness the return to the strings of Sonya Deville. H she has been very authoritative when it comes to headline opportunities and tonight is no exception as she completely ignored the entire cast to get what she “deserves” …

SHE CHANGED THE COMBAT AS SHE WANTED! After being defeated by Bianca Belair, Sonya decides to repeat the match since she had lost to Count Out and couldn’t finish that way. The fight became a fight without disqualification and is repeated again, she loses in this way and repeats it again but now Carmella and Zelina could help her. It all ended with a stunning victory for Belair over Deville…

WINNER: BIANCA BELAIR (C)

THE LION WITH A FIRM STEP!

Veer Mahaan has again shown his strength in a devastating and overwhelming way, tonight his victim would be a local fighter, the fight lasted less than 5 minutes because Veer at the moment the bell rang knocked him down with a kick to the face and then applied directly submission and leave him passed out on the canvas …

WINNER: VEER MAHAAN.

SKILL AND STRENGTH ARE EVERYTHING!

OMOS VS BOBBY LASHLEY

We will have a somewhat unusual confrontation between the two, these two Titans will face each other in a duel of arm wrestling, to determine who is the strongest, and both are very serious in the face of this competition…

THE ALL POWERFUL IS THE WINNER!, Lashley defeated the Giant of the Company in the arm wrestling contest, everything was going well until MVP tried to attack Bobby from behind but he managed to realize it in time. and he didn’t get older. Omos looked like he would congratulate Lashley but he ended up attacking anyway.

WINNER: BOBBY LASHLEY

ASUKA RETURNED TO THE RED BRAND!

It would be the first time we see Becky lynch since Wrestlemania 38. After losing her title against Bianca Belair, she had not made an appearance within the red mark. But tonight she is ready to put aside the thoughts of people and above all to do what she wants. Everything seemed calm but out of nowhere ASUKA’s iconic entrance theme rumbled in the arena and both were facing each other. The Man ended up escaping from the ring, however you can think of a future rivalry between the two.

NEXT FIGHT!

DAMIAN PRIEST VS. FINN BALOR

Right now it will be a duel of demons. The Puerto Rican previously stated that he would seek to punish Balor in any way possible, with all the teachings of Edge, Priest will be able to overcome an experienced Finn Balor, we will find out later.

FINN BALOR WAS JUDGED!, After a strong confrontation, The Prince could not obtain victory with a totally renewed Damian Priest in all aspects, after failing a Grace Balor Coup he was sentenced with a derivation of Face Breaker. At the end of the meeting, the Puerto Rican knelt before his new teacher.

WINNER: DAMIAN PRIEST.

MUSTAFA ALI HAS RETURNED TO RAW!

MUSTAFA ALI VS THE MIZ

Tonight we would have a special edition of MIZ TV where the new United States Champion would be the luxury guest. The Miz was very friendly with the champion, everything went according to the itinerary until Mustafa Ali appeared again on the red mark and what better way to seek a challenge with the new champion. After this, a match was agreed between Mustafa and The Miz. Ali would be the winner of the match and WWE’s Twice Grand Slam couldn’t believe it. After the fight Ciampa attacked Mustafa from behind and in this way the segment ends.

WINNER: MUSTAFA ALI

THE FRIENDSHIP IS OVER!

Last week Liv Morgan was betrayed by Rhea Ripley for failing to win the tag team titles and tonight “The Living Nightmare” pointed out the following; “I’m done with tag partners who bring me down to their level and make me weak.” Liv did not sit still and attacked her former partner while she was being interviewed.

IT’S TIME FOR THE MAIN EVENT!

RKBRO´S, CODY RHODES & EZEKIEL VS THE USOS, KEVIN OWENS & SETH ROLLINS

It will be an interesting confrontation because the dumbbells formed could harm the performance of the combat since the Tribal Chief himself has been a very controversial issue with Rollins and tonight the members of Bloodline are not very happy to team up with them, on the other hand Randy, Riddle, Cody & Ezekiel look very focused and above all very comfortable with the teams, we’ll see what happens next…

IT COULD NOT CLOSE IN A BETTER WAY! The winning team had a clear advantage because not having rivalries in the team made things easier for them to establish themselves within the string as a team. On the other hand, the prominence of the champions of the red mark was unique because the “Assassin of Legends” came out the winner tonight and what better than celebrating the victory in his week. It all ended thanks to Randy because none of his opponents left without an RKO and they celebrate.

WINNERS: RKBRO’S, CODY RHODES & EZEKIEL

WWE RAW ENDS

