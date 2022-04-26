WWE confirms Bobby Lashley vs. Omos at WrestleMania Backlash

During the broadcast of the last episode of Monday Night Raw, Omos and Bobby Lashley They faced each other in an arm-wrestling match. Despite Omos appearing to have the upper hand, due to his sheer size and strength, and the added pressure of having MVP on his side, Bobby Lashley managed to break the behemoth for the win.

However, Lashley received a subsequent attack from both fighters. At that time, WWE did not announce the fight between Lashley and Omos at WrestleMania Backlash, although Omos challenged his opponent to see their faces in the next PLE. but the company confirmed the match after the show through a press release. The two WWE superstars have already met once at WrestleMania 38, where Lashley took the victory by the count of three after applying a Spear.



WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 will take place on Sunday, May 8 from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Fans will be able to witness this event live from the stands, or through WWE Network (Peacock in the United States). Below is the updated billboard for the show to date.



Undercard WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022



RAW Tag Team Championships and SmackDown Tag Team Championships

RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (r) vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (s)



“I Quit” match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Cody Rhodes vs. seth rollins

AJ Styles vs. Edge

Happy Corbin vs. mad cap moss

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos w/MVP

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania Backlash and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.