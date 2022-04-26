The mental hygiene it is something we do not practice to the same extent as physical hygiene. Showering, brushing your teeth and changing your clothes are part of the daily cleaning routine that all of us have and that we do mainly to maintain a disease-free state of health.

And although the mental hygiene It is just as important to prevent problems of mental healthIt is not a habit that people carry out on a daily basis. Even the words “mental hygieneThey are not very well known.

In accordance with Hector M. Cabildowho was director of the section of Mental health of the Department of Neurology, Psychiatry and Mental health of the UNAM Faculty of Medicinethe mental hygiene is the branch of hygiene that deals with the study and application of the set of norms tending to prevent the appearance of mental disorders and promote optimal development of mental health of individuals and communities. The mental health is the goal to be achieved by mental hygiene.

It may interest you:

(Photo: Unsplash)

With this 15-minute exercise you could improve your mental health

The mental hygiene is essential to get a mental health optimal, but how do you have to practice? It only takes 15 minutes of your day to start developing the habit and it is recommended to do it in the morning.

The specific objective of the practice of mental hygiene is to reduce the levels of cortisolthe hormone of stressso the exercises are aimed at alleviating this state of tension, which in the long run can cause not only problems of mental health but also physical. The stress It has been associated with the presence of cardiovascular diseases, for example.

Start the day with a state of relaxation it is a secondary objective of the practice and in this way, the negative events that happen during the day can be handled with greater calm and greater confidence in one’s ability to resolve oneself.

It may interest you:

(Photo: Unsplash)

4 exercises to practice mental hygiene

clinical psychologist, Broderick Sawyertogether with CNN performed a method to start practicing the mental hygiene. Is about 4 exercises which are performed daily for 15 minutes in the morning.

Give a twist to your habits or create new ones: The psychologist says that a great way to practice mental hygiene is to try new activities that seek a state of tranquillity Y relaxation. It can be having coffee in a relaxed and not rushed way and doing multiple things at the same time as usual or listening to your favorite music instead of the news. You can also try new things like going for a walk or reading a chapter of a book. The point is to try various activities until you find the one that works for you. Write how it made you feel: At the end of your previous practice, you will write down in a journal how you felt during the exercise and how you feel after doing it. This is to help you differentiate your mood after trying new activities to find the one that works best for you. Pay attention to your daily emotional needs: It is true that you are not always going to do the same exercise and that is because the context of what you need to relax it will vary If it was a day with a lot of reading or writing, maybe your activity is to have a coffee or practice yoga. Do the practice as many times as you need: It may seem at first that spending 15 minutes on your mental health be somewhat boring, but when you start to notice results you will surely want to take a break from your activities and practice the relaxation. You can practice these exercises as many times as you want during the day.

Remember that you must be constant to observe benefits in your mental health.

KEEP READING:

With information from: CNN