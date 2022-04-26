With a new store in Quito and two others in the pipeline, Crocs will reach 18 stores nationwide by 2022 | Economy | News

Crocs, the American footwear company, is betting on a new image in Ecuador, a market it entered in 2009, with the opening of a store in the Quicentro South Shopping Centerin the capital.

In Ecuador the brand is present with stores in Quito, Guayaquil, Cuenca, Machala, Manta, Portoviejo, Ambato and Santo Domingo and it has planned for 2022 to open two additional stores and remodel all its premises. With these new openings, the firm would reach 18 stores nationwide for this year, with an approximate investment of $800,000.

Crocs seeks to expand coverage in Ecuador through its digital store

“This opening ratifies our commitment to continue betting on investment in Ecuador, generating new sources of employment, as well as meeting the needs of the population and providing purchasing facilities for the south of the city,” he said. Bernarda Barreiro, commercial manager of Crocs in Ecuador.

He stressed that Crocs points of sale are adapted to guarantee the safety of its customers, with personalized attention. He also highlighted the versatility of the product, pointing out that international artistic figures such as Karol G, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Beckham and Bad Bunny, among others, are fans of Crocs, and brands like KFC, Anwar Carrots and Alife They created their own designs.

Since its inception in 2002, Crocs has sold more than 350 million pairs of shoes in more than 90 countries worldwide. (I)