Will Smith’s wife confessed that she was addicted to pornography

The Smith couple has been on everyone’s lips for a few days, after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscars; The issue has caused all kinds of comments for and against the actor, a fact that has also led to the magnifying glass on the private life of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett, and their relationship as a couple.

A year ago, Jada Pinkett’s infidelity with one of her son Jaden Smith’s best friends, rapper August Alsina, was made public. At the time of her, the actress confirmed the rumors of her through her program Red Table Talk. The singer met the actress in 2015 during a concert of her children in London, at which time they became friends.

A year ago, the rapper became addicted to painkillers after falling off a stage and told Jada for help. Smith’s wife found out that she was abusing Percocet and promised to help him, and in the midst of it they began an affair. It is worth mentioning that Jada Pinkett and Will Smith have confessed to having an open relationship.

After Smith’s slap in the face to Rock, stories have resurfaced from years ago in which the actress confessed episodes from her past life. For the year 2019, Pinkett had a space to talk with her mother, Adrienne Banfield, and her daughter, Willow Smith, about pornography. By then, The actress confessed that she was addicted to porn before getting married and even mentioned that she consumed this type of content up to five times a day.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. – Photo: Getty Images

“In the past I had a bit of a porn addiction, but I wasn’t in a relationship.” He added, “Actually, I feel like I was using ‘addiction’ a little lightly. And maybe I’ll say now that I had an unhealthy relationship with porn at a time in my life when I was trying to practice abstinence.”

In addition, the actress mentioned that some experiences of the moment led her to generate an addiction, not only for pornography, but also for drugs of all kinds; In addition, he compulsively had sexual relations.

Pinkett said she hoped to beat her drug and sex addiction with porn. “I wanted to practice abstinence, and that led me to establish an unhealthy relationship with what I watched, I felt empty,” she declared.

Days ago, Smith’s wife revealed a preview of the first chapter of the new season of her family show Red Table Talk, in which he will talk about Smith’s slap to Chris Rock and the way in which they took on the controversy within the family. “Considering everything that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has focused on his deep healing. Some of the things about our condition and care will be shared at the table when the time is right.”

In the last few hours, an interview was revealed that Rose Rock, the comedian’s mother, offered to wis tv in the state of South Carolina, in the United States, in which he assured that Smith’s aggression against his son was not forged only on a professional level, but, as expected, it felt like something very personal.

“When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. She really slapped me because, when she hurt my son, she hurt me, “said the woman, according to the statements collected by the specialized portal TMZ.

Likewise, she said that Smith’s actions were not born of him, because according to her, it was a response to Jada’s nonconformity, who – as the cameras captured her – was very happy after her husband attacked Rock.

“You reacted to your wife rolling her eyes at you. You went and made her day because she was laughing when it happened.”, indicated Rose Rock.

Finally, the woman did not hesitate to rejoice at the fact that Will Smith’s speech when he was awarded the Best Leading Actor award for his performance in King Richard: A Winning Familydid not receive the attention of many people, who still criticized his violent act against Chris Rock.

“No one heard his speech. No one could be in at the time because everyone was sitting there like, ‘What just happened?’”he concluded.