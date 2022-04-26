Will Smith and his caravan for rent: 7,700 euros per week

Will Smith It has been the focus of attention in recent weeks after the episode that occurred at the 2022 Oscars. However, the actor is also in the news for his mansion on wheels.

While the tourism caravans and motorhomes is in full swing, for some professionals or activities its use is so ancient as frequent. From stallholders to athletes, going through musicians or actors, the possibility of having the comforts of home anywhere is something more than appreciable.

A concept that can be carried extremes so awesome as the caravan what Will Smith acquired in the year 2000 to use during the filming of his films and from which still owns. It is a creation of Anderson Mobile Estates, company specializing in this type of vehicle highest level, completely customizable to the client’s taste and with great detail.

The one that the American actor has baptized as ‘The Heat’ (heat, in English) measures 16.7 meters long, has two floors and rolls on 22 tires. Its price is $2.5 million (2.1 million euros) and is available for rent when its owner does not use it, with a fee of $9,000 weekly (7,700 euros). To move, the corresponding Tractor head, with the necessary power to move such a mass.

Luxury finishes

The interior of ‘The Hate’ corresponds to what is expected of its exorbitant price. To begin with, the ceiling rises a little more than a meter, using eight hydraulic pistons to create a second floor that has a projection room (with 100-inch screen) with capacity for one thirty of people.

The luxurious interior of more than 110 square meters.

The upper space is also used as office by Will Smith’s team, while the ground floor is a real home of more than 110 meters squares Of surface. It has a generous dining room, a full kitchen and a bathroom with shower, sauna and dry toilet. All access doors are automatic, completing the set with top quality materials: granite counter tops, tech gadgets everywhere, leather armchairs and upholstered in the same material.

In the two decades that Smith has used the caravan, the materials and the technological solutions have clearly evolved. The classic style of furniture and materials has been surpassed, which does not mean that ‘The Hate’ is still considered one of the most impressive caravans never manufactured.