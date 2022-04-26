Wicked: Universal’s musical film will be released in two parts

Universal Pictures has decided to release the musical film Wicked, based on the Broadway play on the Wizard of Oz, in two parts.

For all fans of musicals there is news on Wickedthe film based on the Broadway opera that will be distributed by Universal divided into two parts: the first will be released on December 25, 2024, while the second will arrive on December 25, 2025.

In Wicked there will be Cynthia Erivo who will play Elphaba, the witch of the West, while Ariana Grande will play the role of Glinda, the good witch. Wicked is a musical that will have Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz collaborating on the script. Producers on the adaptation will be Marc Platt of Marc Platt Productions, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

Wicked is based on the musical of the same name by Winnie Holzman, which is based on the novel entitled Witch: Chronicles from the Kingdom of Oz in revolt, written by Gregory Maguire. It is a sort of reinterpretation of the story of The Wizard of Oz, but seen from the point of view of the witches.

The project was directed by Jon M. Chu, with the two protagonists Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande who will play the two protagonist witches during their youth days. Wicked is a musical that has so far earned a whopping 3 billion grosses thanks to its staging on Broadway.



