Wicked, the film inspired by the musical will be divided into two parts: find out when it comes out

It has been a while since updates on thefilm adaptation of the musical Wickedwhich will see the participation of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, but today we finally found out when it hits screens (and how it will be structured).

Thanks to the designated director of Wicked John M. Chu we discover in fact that the film will be divided into two parts.

“Here’s what happened: As we worked on the production of this film over the past few months it has become increasingly evident that it would have been impossible to contain the whole story of Wicked in a single film without damaging it“he writes in the Twitter post that you can also find at the bottom of the news”We tried to shred songs and characters, but these decisions seemed like a fatal compromise to the source material that has entertained us for so many years. Therefore we decided to give ourselves a bigger board to draw on, and therefore not just one big Wicked film, but two!”

“With more space we can tell the story of Wicked just as it was intended, with more depth and surprises for these characters’ journey.“He then continues, promising to do their best alongside the cast and crew of the film to make it spectacular and worthy of its theatrical counterpart, and revealing us when then we can expect to see Wicked in theaters.

“Get ready because Wicked will arrive at the cinema for two consecutive Christmas holidays” explains the director, thus anticipating the release of Wicked Part 1 at 2024 and Wicked Part 2 at Christmas 2025.

