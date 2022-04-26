Wicked, the film based on the musical will be divided into two parts: that’s when it comes out

Wicked, the film based on the musical finally has news to offer its waiting audience. The director, in fact, announced – after a long silence – that the film will be divided into two films. The dates for both films have been made public by the director and are within a year of each other. The release date of the first Wicked is scheduled for December 25, 2024, while the second is scheduled for December 25, 2025. Here’s what the director of Wicked said: “Here’s what happened: As we worked on the production of this film over the past few months it has become increasingly evident that it would have been impossible to contain the entire Wicked story in a single film without damaging it“He writes in the Twitter post that you can also find at the bottom of the news”We tried to shred songs and characters, but these decisions seemed like a fatal compromise to the source material that has entertained us for so many years. Therefore we decided to give ourselves a bigger board to draw on, and therefore not just one big Wicked film, but two!“

“With more space we can tell the story of Wicked just as it was intended, with more depth and surprises for these characters’ journey.The director continued, vowing to make the film worthy of its theatrical counterpart along with the film’s cast and crew. Wicked will therefore give two consecutive Christmas appointments at the cinema. The two protagonists, Ariana Grande – Glinda – e Cynthia Erivo – Elphaba. The two stars, singers even before actresses, will certainly be able to pay homage to the original musical, through a performance that will have nothing to envy to the historical interpreters of the theatrical version, Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth. Ariana Grande, launched by Disney Channel, has since become one of the most popular pop stars among the very young. Cyntia Erivo, on the other hand, has a career full of awards and great interpretations behind her, including the one in Genius: Arethain which he gives body and voice to the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin.

The film version of Wickedlike Maleficent and other Disney live action, it sets itself the daunting task of rehabilitate one of the bad guys most iconic of literature and theater. Elphaba, in fact, was not “born” bad but – due to the green color of her skin – she was the victim of a smear campaign promoted by the corrupt government of Oz. Recall that on the big and small screen the Wicked Witch of the West has already had the face, among others, of Margaret Hamilton (The Wizard of Oz1939), Mila Kunis (The great and mighty Oz2013) and Rebecca Mader (Once upon a time).