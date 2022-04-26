Why won’t Johnny Depp return as Jack Sparrow? – The Sun of Mexico

Johnny Depp has become the center of attention along with his ex-partner Amber Heard after starting a new war in court that today ended with the actor’s testimony.

His return to the spotlight also brought back one of his most iconic characters: Jack Sparrow, who was named during the trial when one of the lawyers questioned Depp about how it had affected his career the accusations scandals with Heard.

Johnny Depp says goodbye to Jack Sparrow

Johnny revealed that his ex-wife’s accusations made him the Disney company will withdraw its endorsement.

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on earth would make you go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie? Correct?”, Amber’s defense asked.

To which Johnny Depp replied: “That’s right, Mr. Rottenborn.”

In a short but concise way it was like the artist confirmed that his stage as the famous Jack Sparrow is over. It doesn’t matter if Disney hypothetically offered him millions of dollars, Depp will never return to the big screen with said character.

And it is worth remembering that Disney fired the actor from his role as Jack Sparrow after his ex wrote an article revealing that he had been a victim of domestic abuse. so the company withdrew it from the franchise.

Johnny Depp has not seen Pirates of the Caribbean?

Yes, although it seems hard to believe, the protagonist of the film confessed during the trial that he had never seen the first film, something that is ironic because the actor was nominated for an Oscar for Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

“I have not seen. But I think the movie did pretty well apparently, and they wanted to go on with more movies, which was fine with me.”he pointed.

Likewise, he did not hesitate to talk about the contributions he once gave to the character. Even said that he still understood much more about the character of Jack than the writers themselves of the movie. That, of course, helped to give his personal stamp to the famous pirate.

“It’s not like you became that person, but you do know that character to the degree that I did, because (Sparrow) wasn’t what the writers wrote, so they couldn’t really write for him. Once you know the character better than the writers, that’s when you have to be true to him and add your words.”

Depp interrogation ends

The American was irritated this Monday at the conclusion of his questioning in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, which he filed after she accused him of domestic violence.

On the eighth day of the process hearing, which takes place in a court in Fairfax, near Washington DC, recordings of heated discussions between the couple were played, where Depp finally denied having physically abused Heard, stating that she was the one who was frequently violent.

Johnny filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard for a column he wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018, in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

