Why does Megan Fox have the same style of shoes in all colors?

Many are anxiously awaiting the first rays of the sun to be able to show off the new trends of this season. A spring-summer in which everything is allowed: colours, prints, fabrics… But if fashion experts know something, it is that a style is always determined by accessories: small details and complements that will decide if the result is correct.

The shoes take the leading role in this mission and, with the number of styles that are available these days, it is advisable to be a little vigilant if one does not want to crash with the chosen model and completely destroy the look. But there are those who have a ‘wild card’ model that seems to work for everything and is always right. This is the case of the actress Megan Fox, who has a model of fetish shoes that she has in all colors and that perfectly completes her party outfits.

The actress has dozens of pairs of shoes, but one favorite model. Instagram/Megan Fox

Specifically, the actress has been seduced by a shoe model that many celebrities have in their closet: the stiletto shoe. platform to stylize and tied to the ankle. A feminine shoe that gives the perfect touch to all the dresses worn by the American actress. Always matching her style, the interpreter opts for the open sandal version of this type of footwear, and lined in satin.

The actress has the same model of shoes in red, black, shiny black, gold, silver… That combines perfectly with all her outfits. Instagram/Megan Fox

This type of footwear is on the rise this season, thanks to firms such as Versace, whose model Jellyfish Aevitas It has become one of the most popular of the moment, seducing celebrities such as Ester Expósito, Chiara Ferragni, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé or Dua Lipa.

Chiara Ferragni with the ‘Medusa Aevitas’, by Versace. Instagram/Chiara Ferragni

A perfect footwear model for the most feminine outfits

A very feminine model, which comes in bright colors and in line with this summer’s trends, promises to become one of the most sought-after accessories. At the beginning of the year it is already one of the most chosen for parties and celebrations, although it is recommended to follow some style rules so that they do not visually shorten the figure and they can get the most out of their potential.

The actress has dozens of pairs of shoes, but one favorite model. Instagram/Megan Fox

For those who have very thin legs, they are the perfect footwear, since they manage to elongate the figure if they decide to show their legs with miniskirts or openings, as Megan Fox does, who always opts for sensual and flattering asymmetrical cuts. For the rest, the key, use them with very thin strips or in color naked and with the entire instep exposed, if you want to lengthen your legs; or with stockings in the same tone, to stylize the figure to the maximum.

