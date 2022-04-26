Why does Amber Heard copy Johnny Depp’s wardrobe in the trial that confronts them?

It is without a doubt the most mediatic judgment of the moment, Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard they face each other in court. The actor decided to sue his ex-wife for defamation after an article published in ‘The Washington Post’, where she accused him of bad treatments during their marriage. He requests financial compensation worth 50 million dollars for moral damages (and because since then she has lost movie roles, such as in the movie ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’), and she responds by claiming double, 100 million of dollars.

All the media have been attentive to the Judicial process since its inception, on April 11, but after several days of sessions, it has been the fans who have set their sights on a surprising event, and that is that Amber Heard appears to be copying the same outfit her ex-husband would have worn the day before.

One of the things that is freaking me out the most about the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is that she literally replicates his looks the next day. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/KelrXwjCnq — Elizabeth (@Fourty35) April 23, 2022

It all started when netizens noticed that the ‘Aquaman’ actress was dressed on the second day of the trial in a surprisingly similar way. like Depp did a day before, wearing a suit gray jacket with black shirt.

The same phenomenon was repeated on several occasions, the most notable being when the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ appeared in one of the sessions with a Gucci tie adorned with a golden bee detail in the middle. Two days later, it was she who was wearing exactly this accessory.

It’s very rich of Amber Heard to tell Johnny Depp “you don’t have style” considering she’s been copying his court de ella outfits💀 https://t.co/ENMYApji8k pic.twitter.com/olJVCA3gPb – Rue Costa (@CostaRue) April 14, 2022

hypotheses

There are many hypotheses that users have shared through social networks, but most suggest that behind these stylistic tracescould hide one Heard’s psychological strategy.

Related news

The study on vested cognition [el poder de la vestimenta] of the doctorate in psychology and development Karen Foot points to that clothing can influence the perception of others about us. That is why many think that the actress could be trying to imitate the appearance of their ex-partner to appear similar and close to him and, in this way, make their passage through the courts easier.

I open a thread on why does Amber Heard dress like Johnny Depp in court? And how do we know she’s on purpose and not “pure” coincidence? Because she does it the next day.

The day the jury was chosen, Johnny wore gray, and Amber wore the same the next day. #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/pryKLL9dLa — 𝙲 𝚍𝚎 𝙲𝚘𝚚𝚞𝚎𝚝𝚊 𖣔 (@CandelaCespede5) April 16, 2022

However no theory has been confirmedand although it appears that Amber Heard attempts to communicate through clothing, the exact motivation behind these actions cannot be explained.