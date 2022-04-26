Why are dolls a 2022 pop and fashion phenomenon in the US?
Doll culture, it seems, is everywhere. In February, the New York Times reported that the American Girl Cafe had become the destination of choice for influencers. In these months the TikToker Hal.Baddie popularized the term “dolls” for his legion of followers and Megan Fox showed nails inspired by Bratz dolls. While last week the second season of Russian Doll arrived on Netflix and this month the New York Historical Society opened an exhibition on black dolls. All in context with the doll craze on the runways: from LoveShackFancy’s collaboration with American Girl to Celine’s men’s collection called “Boy Doll.”
But why now? During the pandemic, at some point or another, we’ve probably all experienced a longing for something different or new, a pronounced feeling of wanderlust. Remember those subcultures that sprung up, like cottagecore, dark academic, and even pop-punk, that were so active last season? The cultural obsession with dolls amounts to something similar.
Russian Doll – Netflix.
“As we navigated through the pandemic, the feeling of longing for a more carefree time was high, driving the longing for the ’90s and the year 2000 and returning to the zeitgeist,” says Jessica Richards, a trend forecaster. “The trend cycle has moved on, and while the focus continues on nostalgia, the shift towards an interest in doll culture speaks to our emotional state and how we want to dress to express it. That nostalgia for a time when we had more comfort and extravagance, as well as the escapism that a subculture such as dolls could offer us is something that we want to take advantage of again”.
If you noticed that a generation of young designers is taking inspiration from dolls as a whole, you were not wrong. “Those of us who grew up in the ’90s and early 2000s were constantly bombarded with advertising from brands like Barbie, Bratz, American Girl, Polly Pocket and more,” explains designer Zoe Grinfeld. She went viral for her coat made from 500 doll heads that took four months to complete. “I think exposure to that amount of fashion-related consumerism at such a young age has played a huge role, not just aesthetically, but also in the popularity of fast fashion brands and the constant need to expand one’s wardrobe.” .
Grinfeld’s video for her senior thesis, inspired by dolls (of course), garnered over 100,000 likes on TikTok. “I think I was successful in sharing this body of work on that platform because dolls are very relatable to a lot of people, and interpreting them conceptually through fashion in this way is not something we usually see,” she says. “I also think there’s a level of shock value that comes with pieces like the Doll Head Jacket, which fuel engagement and virality, especially on TikTok.”
Likewise, Lucille Reynolds does many of her designs first in doll-sized proportions. “Reflecting on my childhood has always been a starting point for me creatively, and many of my earliest memories, in one form or another, include a doll,” he says. “I could tell that all of my first impressions of fashion, bodies, fantasy and even sexuality are related to dolls. Working with dolls feels good because I enjoy how they connect me to my childhood.”
It’s also interesting to note that the new doll obsession has a lot to do with American Girl Dolls. Unlike Barbie, Bratz, or other popular children’s toys, American Girl Doll’s roots are firmly historical and educational, less concerned with visual appeal or little houses; they represent the narratives of different girls throughout various periods of history. LoveShackFancy designer Rebecca Hessel Cohen was in a fleeting mood when she designed the American Girl Doll collaboration inspired by her daughters. “I love that there is a doll for everyone, and that each one has their own unique personality, with so many different ways to dress them up,” she says. “These are memories that we keep forever and that can be passed from generation to generation.”
Meanwhile, on TikTok a recent challenge has been to show “American Girl doll teeth”. The trend is inspired by dolls, which show two front teeth. So many girls who used to hate their teeth now like them because they are considered fashionable. In any case, the result is positive, since it rejects the conventional beauty stereotypes reinforced by other traditional dolls such as Barbie and Bratz.
“While the Bratz dolls are aligned with the Y2K clothing revival and the maximalist spirit of that trend cycle, they also symbolize female aesthetic stereotypes,” adds Richards. “The American Girl trends we’re seeing lean more towards our fragile emotional state and acknowledgment of a more recognizable and attainable aesthetic, like easy feminine dress. Or, for the TikTok crowd, the viral tooth challenge turns them into a source of relief. The polarity of these two doll cultures being so relevant simultaneously speaks to where we are now: the longing to be seen, present and bold in the world again, against the desire to be comforted, to find safety and comfort in the known.”
Bratz Dolls / DR
Antonella, the student behind @dollclub on Instagram and TikTok, curates fashion and beauty content through a doll lens. She became known for the “dollette” or “flirty” aesthetic. She believes that the association with dolls and what they represent will change greatly in 2022. It’s as if women and non-binary people reclaim it. “In 2022, the word ‘doll’ has been accepted across an even wider range of ages,” she says, of her past association with childhood. “I’m in college, and I see people my age and even older who refer to themselves as a doll, or design themselves as a doll, and they don’t shy away from the word. I think it’s beautiful that we can carry the word doll with us now into our adulthood and that it’s a little less ridiculous than in years past.”
“My position as a dollmaker is not just to create clothes, but to tell stories,” explains Rachel Cheong, the designer behind Closet Children.. She turned models of her into living human dolls, with masks made from a vacuum-formed mold of various old dolls she owned. And then she completes: “I tell stories that speak of the darkest side of femininity and identity.”
The Barbie collection for 8M 2022 / DR
“I think it’s good that we feel freer to accept femininity,” adds Antonella. “Being a doll is now seen as someone who wants to enjoy the finer things in life, have fun and live without shame.”
Maybe in 2022 embracing doll fashion, pop culture and the daily grind feels like a radical act. As part of the acceptance of femininity in its many different forms. And seeing that go mainstream feels like a much-needed revolution. Something tells me our inner girls would be very proud.