WHO urges to continue using face masks, covid tests and inform

The Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) considered that the covid-19 pandemic “continues to negatively affect the health of populations around the world, presents a continuous risk of international spread, and interferes with international traffic. , hence is required keep using face maskscontinue to carry out detection tests and inform society”.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO, warned today that the International Health Regulations regarding the covid-19 pandemic will meet in three months, but while this happens, non-pharmacological measures such as the use of face masks must be maintained.

The expert stated that the hygienic product It should be used in closed spaces, where you live with immunosuppressed peopleespecially with kidney-type conditions, which can contract the virus even when a person who can transmit the coronavirus is immunized by a vaccine or has antibodies by natural contagion.

For the WHO, the fact that in some regions there have been low numbers of deaths reported in the last two years does not at all mean that the public health emergency of international importance will not continue, on the contrary, it will continue.

“Member States are recommended to continue to use basic risk-based PHSMsuch as: wearing face masks, staying home when they are sick, frequently washing their hands and improving the ventilation of interior spaces, (even in periods of low circulation of SARS-CoV-2) ”.

It also “adopts an approach based on the risk for massive events, assessing, mitigating and communicating risks. Recognize that there are different drivers and risk tolerances for mass gatherings, for which it is critical to consider the epidemiological context (including prevalence of variants of concern and intensity of transmission), surveillance, contact tracing, and capacity test, as well as adherence to tests, face masks, constant surveillance.

As it is an international health emergency (PHEIC), covid-19 disease must maintain basic measures such as the use of face masks, social distancing and, above all, continue to be a source of information by local authorities.

The unpredictable viral evolution of SARS-CoV-2, and the emergence of new variants are not ruled outTherefore, they must continue to carry out tests and continue with the sequencing because there is still a record of cases.

There is a “poor and insufficient attention” of some governments to promote among their population compliance with public health and social measures (PHSM), as well as non-pharmacological ones that have proven effective when used correctly.

The reduction of diagnostic tests, said the WHO expert, affects the global capacity to monitor the evolution of the virus, as well as el Inequitable access to vaccines and antivirals, so the constant crossing of borders can be a reason for what has been gained to be lost.

In addition, there is a challenge not yet considered as the lack of confidence in scientific guidance; the post-covid syndrome that can raise and levels of morbidity and mortality, particularly among vulnerable populations.

The partial or total suspension of basic health services

The inconsistency of global covid-19 requirements for international travel, and the negative impact that inappropriate measures can have, on all forms of international travel, critical measures.

“Strengthen the national response to the covid-19 pandemic, updating the national preparedness and response plans in accordance with the priorities and possible scenarios described in the WHO Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) of 2022. The Member States must conduct assessments and report current and future response and preparedness efforts.

He added that “achieving national covid-19 vaccination targets in line with WHO global recommendations, with at least 70 percent of the population in each country being vaccinated by early July 2022.”

“Member States are requested to support equitable global access to vaccines and prioritize vaccination of at-risk populations through a primary series and booster program. These populations include healthcare workers, older people, people with underlying conditions, the immunocompromised, refugees, migrants, people living in fragile settings, and people with insufficient access to treatment. Member States must continuously evaluate their vaccination coverage”

We must “continue to use evidence-informed and risk-based Personal Protection. Member States must be prepared to expand them supplies quickly”.

“In conducting this risk assessment and planning events, in accordance with the guidance of the In effect, he said, monitoring should be adjusted to focus on the load and impact, and prepare for sustainable integration with other surveillance systems, is that it means stopping monitoring severity in vulnerable groups. On the contrary, genomic surveillance must be improved to detect possible new variants and monitor the evolution of SARS-COV-2.

“Lift international traffic bans and continue to adjust travel measures, based on risk assessments. The failure of travel bans introduced after the detection and notification of the omicron variant to limit the international spread of this variant demonstrated the ineffectiveness of such measures over time.”

It held that “the implementation of travel measures (such as vaccination, screening, including through testing, isolation/quarantine of travellers) should be based on risk assessments and should avoid placing the financial burden on international travellers, in accordance with article 40 of the IHR.”

“Do not require proof of vaccination against covid-19 for international travel as the only way or condition to allow them. Member States should consider a risk-based approach to facilitating international travel.

“Address risk communication and community engagement challenges, proactively counter misinformation and disinformation, and include communities in decision-making. To rebuild trust and address pandemic fatigue, Member States must clearly and transparently explain changes to their response strategy.”

A country can consider that the health emergency is controlled when it has less than 5 percent of cases, fully reported and validated.