Who have been the girlfriends of Johnny Depp

Recently, the actor Johnny Depp participates in one of the most notorious legal battles in the entertainment world, since the trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard It is broadcast on the YouTube platform and has generated multiple opinions after Heard’s accusation of domestic violence. However, Depp has a great history of couples ranging from super models and great actresses and some of them have stated that the actor is not known to be a violent person.

From marriages, to commemorative tattoos and short relationships, Depp has experienced multiple unforgettable loves, as well as fleeting ones.

They have been Johnny Depp’s romantic partners over the years:

Lori Anne Allison

Lori was the first partner that Depp met and with whom he married in the eighties. The actor was only 20 years old, while the makeup artist was 25. However, the marriage only lasted two years.

Sherilyn Fenn

The actors began a sentimental relationship of which not much was known. However, various media outlets speculated that they became engaged, but they finished their affair in 1989.

Jennifer Gray

After the breakup of Sherilyn Fenn and Depp in In 1989, the actor began dating actress Jennifer Grey, but the relationship did not last long, ending soon after.

Winona Ryder

In an interview for ‘Rolling Stones’ in 1991, Johnny Depp assured that his meeting with Ryder was a movie moment, since they worked together in Tim Burton’s film The Young Scissorhands.

His love for the Hollywood star was so great that Depp got “Winona forever” tattooed on his arm. But, when their relationship ended, he erased a part of the image and finally the phrase remained in “Wino forever”.

Kate Moss

In 1994, the British model became Depp’s romantic partner for a while, but the relationship was very short, separating shortly after.

vanessa paradis

The model and the actor met at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997 and a year later began what would be Depp’s longest relationship. Shortly after, the couple welcomed children Lily Rose and Jack.

Paradis and Depp split in 2012.

Amber Heard

The couple fell in love and married in 2015, marking Depp’s second marriage. In 2017, the divorce papers were filed and in the same year, the legal process began after Heard accused Depp of domestic violence. In 2022, the official trial began, which is broadcast on YouTube and being one of the most famous in the entertainment world.

