which ones are the best for your team?

Enchantments in Minecraft give a considerable advantage to those who bother to research how they work and which ones are the best. This is an expensive process, partly based on luck and requires patience. I’ll tell you next how to enchant items and which enchantments you should (and shouldn’t) strive for.

How to enchant objects in Minecraft?

The necessary tools to be a good enchanter are the following:

Spell table : used to enchant objects and books.

: used to enchant objects and books. Bookstore : Each library (up to 15) increases the power of enchantments given by the enchantment table.

: Each library (up to 15) increases the power of enchantments given by the enchantment table. lapis lazuli : Needed to power up the enchantment table.

: Needed to power up the enchantment table. Anvil : Required to combine items or repair an item while retaining enchantments.

: Required to combine items or repair an item while retaining enchantments. Grinder : Used to remove all enchantments from an item or to repair an item.

: Used to remove all enchantments from an item or to repair an item. Enchanted book: Can be combined with another item on an anvil to add enchantments to that item.





You can choose three methods to enchant items: with an enchanting table (for unenchanted items) and with an anvil, combining a object + a book with charms or two same objects with different enchantments.

What are the best enchantments?

Now that you know everything you need to create your table and enchant, what enchantments should you have on your most wanted list?

Unbreakable III : Increases the maximum durability level of items, although it will never be infinite (don’t be fooled by the name).

: Increases the maximum durability level of items, although it will never be infinite (don’t be fooled by the name). Fortuna III: There is a chance to get more units when chopping a material.

Mending (Clothes Repair): As you gain experience, your items are repaired. There is a downside to this enchantment, in that it cannot be obtained through the enchantment table. You must get it in a chest, by buying it, trading with the Villagers, etc. It is incompatible with Infinity.

(Clothes Repair): As you gain experience, your items are repaired. There is a downside to this enchantment, in that it cannot be obtained through the enchantment table. You must get it in a chest, by buying it, trading with the Villagers, etc. It is incompatible with Infinity. infinity : As long as you have a single arrow in your inventory, your bow will shoot arrows infinitely. Pointed and spectral arrows are excluded. Do you already understand why it is not compatible with Meding?

: As long as you have a single arrow in your inventory, your bow will shoot arrows infinitely. Pointed and spectral arrows are excluded. Do you already understand why it is not compatible with Meding? Protection IV : Absorbs 16% of all damage taken per equipped piece. The maximum percentage of absorption is 80%.

: Absorbs 16% of all damage taken per equipped piece. The maximum percentage of absorption is 80%. Sweeping Edge III (For Sword): Increases damage by 75% each time you make a sweep attack hit.

And what are the worst enchantments? The “link curse“keeps you from taking off your armor and”Bane of the Arthropods” Gives you bonus damage only against spiders. There are too many enemies in Minecraft to focus on spiders.

