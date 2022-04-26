When Robert Downey Jr Puts ‘Real-Life Tony Stark’ Elon Musk Ahead of Iron Man: A List of Movie and TV Cameos From Twitter’s New Owner

Billionaire Elon Musk, whose twitter takeover for $44 billion finally arrived on Monday after weeks of speculation, it’s a celebrity in its own right. Over the past decade, Musk has cashed in on his own image by appearing in a number of cameos in movies and TV shows, mostly as himself or an exaggerated version of himself.

Musk has often been labeled a real-life Tony Stark, thanks to his presence and influence in the world of technology. And it was because of his expertise in these matters that Robert Downey Jr made sure to consult him before playing Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. “It’s not based on him, it’s based on the comic,” director Jon Favreau told Vox, adding, “But Robert Downey, when we were making ‘Iron Man,’ he said, ‘There’s someone we should sit down and talk to.’ . ‘ [He] He said, ‘This is a guy who can give us a glimpse of what it would really be like to be Tony Stark.

And so a brief cameo in Iron Man 2 was born, in which Musk has a chat with Stark about private jets at the Monaco Grand Prix. Favreau also revealed that parts of Iron Man 2 were filmed at SpaceX.

But over the years, as Musk became a more prominent face even outside of tech circles, his presence grew. Unsurprisingly, he has appeared as himself on both The Simpsons and South Park; both animated shows are known for celebrity cameos. Musk also played an alternate reality version of himself, Elon Tusk, with fangs in his mouth and a car company called Tuskla at his beck and call.

It was one of Musk’s SpaceX rockets that sent Danny Trejo’s Machete into outer space in director Robert Rodriguez’s over-the-top exploitation film Machete Kills. Musk has also appeared in both The Big Bang Theory and its spin-off, Young Sheldon. On the popular sitcom, he plays himself in a season nine episode, in which he meets Howard Wolowitz while washing dishes at a shelter. In Young Sheldon, it is revealed that he came to a scientific breakthrough after coming across Sheldon’s childhood notebook.

Musk made a brief appearance in the 2016 comedy Why Him? in which he met the main character of Bryan Cranston. Musk is also one of the film’s producers. Additionally, he appeared in an uncredited cameo appearance in Men in Black: International.