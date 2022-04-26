WhatsApp will charge you very soon for this reason

Will WhatsApp start charging its users?

In recent days, the rumor has begun to circulate that the WhatsApp application will begin to charge and we will let you know the reason, because for many this news has had a great impact.

That’s right, everything seems to indicate that the application of Messenger service fast charged about a dollar to use their service.

While this feature is defunct, it looks like the Meta-owned app will return to that idea.

Before you panic, you should read who WhatsApp will invoice a receipt for, remember that you should always view all the changes made by the application through its official website.

It is worth mentioning that since 2015 WhatsApp stopped charging its users the sum of 1 dollar, however it seems that the measure will be reversed in the coming months.

However, according to WABeta Info, the charging plan is under development, this will only apply to users who use WhatsApp Business.

Therefore, companies will be able to pay a modest price to be able to access new tools within the application.

For example, now you can create communities with all the people who have bought a product from you.

Also, access a function called “Linked devices”, exclusively for WhatsApp Business accounts, so that you do not lose contact with your customers.

However, that does not mean that everyone who uses WhatsApp Business will have to pay, but rather that it will be at the will of the employer or store.

On the other hand, the WhatsApp application is being updated so often that many people are enjoying its functions such as interaction through reactions or the option that allows them to hide their last connection time from someone specific.

However, through its web portal, the messaging application has indicated that it will stop working on some cell phones as of April 30.

And it is that like every month, WhatsApp tends to carry out a radical update, which leaves some mobile models incompatible with the next news.

In this way, the official WhatsApp page indicates that the cell phones that will not have the application will be those that still work with the Android Ice Cream Sandwich operating system.