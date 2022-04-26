What is Amber Heard’s fortune? Discover the money that the controversial actress has

ANDthe trial between Amber Heard andJohnny Depp run its course. It all started with an article where the actress recounts having suffered domestic and sexual abuse from an old relationship, although she never said the name of the acclaimed actor. Johnny Deppon the other hand, criticizes that it was implicit in the text for having been separated very recently.

From here came all the problems. This article ended up being a attack on johnny depp’s reputation and that has put his film career on edge by not respecting the principle of presumption of innocence. How much money does Johnny Depp ask his ex-wife? to repair the damage suffered? Nothing more and nothing less than 50 million dollars. Could you afford to lose the trial and pay this amount of money Amber Heard?

According to several media outlets, he has assets valued at 12 million dollars. A figure much lower than what her ex-husband would demand. However, the money that she asks him for is much higher, since the counterclaim is 100 million dollars. A figure that, unlike the situation in Amber, Johnny Depp Yes, he could pay, since he has a fortune of 150 million dollars.

The wrong versions of Amber Heard

In one of the court sessions, Amber Heard commented that due to the signs of alleged abuse that he would have received from Johnny Depp, used a brand concealer milani to be able to cover ourselves. The Milani brand itself published a video on TikTok where it states that the release dates of the concealer do not match the presumed time span where the abuse occurred.

According to the brand’s video, the concealer’s catalog line was launched in 2017and according to the testimonies of the trial, everything took place between 2014 and 2016.

Why is Johnny Depp suing Amber Heard?

Everything occurs after his ex-wife published an article in The Washington Post, claiming to have suffered “domestic abuse“. Depp clarified that said text cost him losing important working papers. “I never got to the point of hitting Mrs. Heard in any way“. The actor was fired from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and at the trial there will be more than 100 witnesses, including James Franco, Elon Musk, Jason Momoa, LAPDetc.