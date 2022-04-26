What happens if I drink a glass of water before bed?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is recommended to take between 1.5 and 2 liters of Water a day, and that 80% of this is by direct intake and 20% through the food we eat. Many find it difficult to reach that goal but they could be closer if they adopt the routine of have a glass before bed and then we tell you why you should.

This liquid is of vital importance in our lives, as it helps to eliminate toxins, keep our skin and tissues hydrated, transport nutrients, as well as benefit the circulatory, digestive and nervous systems. Not consuming it as it should be could cause symptoms such as fatigue, tiredness, confusion or cramps, as well as constipation and urine infections.

Therefore, it is time for you to take the Water more seriously.

Benefits of drinking a glass of water before bed

Many are the people who prefer not drinking water before going to bed, since they find it annoying to have to get up to the bathroom in the morning. However, this nocturnal practice brings great Benefits for our body, among them:

Reduces cramps: people suffering from cramps they usually present a lack of hydration, hence the importance of take Water at night, as these usually occur while sleeping and interrupt the sleep cycle, but the liquid will help prevent them, according to the Spanish water company Eden.



Counteracts the effects of alcohol: If you had a meeting or a party full of excesses, it is advisable to drink water before going to sleepsince this will help avoid the annoying hangover when you wake up, in addition to headaches and muscle aches, as explained by the Municipal Drinking Water and Sewerage Board of Culiacán.

Regulates the sleep cycle: Thanks to this liquid there is a balance of vitamins and minerals, so the body will rest better, as muscles and joints relax. According to a US study published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, drink water before going to bed it helps mood, while depriving yourself of it could affect your sleep-wake cycle.

Helps digestion: drink water During the night, it will be a great ally, since dinner has been consumed for a few hours, so during the early morning it will improve intestinal transit.

Restores temperature and respiration: drinking this liquid before going to sleep will help regulate your body temperature since, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, being dehydrated makes you feel too hot or too cold. It also helps to free the airways, because when you are not hydrated they contract.

Regulates pressure: for people with high blood pressure Water It helps the blood flow better. This could also prevent other conditions such as a stroke or a heart attack.

Finally, it must be explained that Water that we take before going to bed reaches all parts of the body more easily, repairing muscles, joints and balancing our hormonal system, according to an analysis by Oxford Academic.

Of course, do not forget that its consumption brings various Benefits our body if taken throughout the day, so don’t forget to stay hydrated and add a glass of water before going to sleepsince while you rest it will do its job for your body.

