We premiere “Daylight”, the new single from the Donostiarra

We premiere “Daylight”, the new single from the artist from San Sebastian Petri. A release that comes after the release of the singles “Gummy bears” and “Fantasy”, and which is an appetizer before the release of their first EP. “Midnight tale” which is published before summer.

In “Daylight” elements of Spanish and Anglo-Saxon culture are mixed with small oriental touches. For its recording, he once again enlisted the collaboration of Julen Ibáñez on violins, as well as a close relative, Enrique Lauroba, with whom he created the first chords of the song from scratch. And in the case of the video clip that we present to you exclusively below, Cristian Migueliz and Iker Letemendia have done it.

Petri is an artist, composer, producer and vocalist born in Donostia-San Sebastián. At the age of 23 he was accepted at the English university dBs Music, where he has studied production and sound engineering. For years he has explored his own sound that has allowed him to create his first EP with five songs that will be released in 2022. His influences come from international artists from the 70s such as Donna Summer, Michael Jackson, ABBA, Madonna, Kool & the Gang, Bee Gees, Queen, Mariah Carey to more contemporary artists like Brandy, Timbaland, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande and Dawn Richard, among many others.