we are working on the big comeback

It was not the return that Cristiano Ronaldo imagined. The same thought also for the fans and the English club who brought him back home. Just where it all began with coach Sir Alex Ferguson making him one of the

best footballers in the world. There is no doubt about this. The second experience at Manchester United, however, is not proving to be lucky at the trophy level. So much so that the ‘Red Devils‘they will end the season with zero titles and also with the risk of not even qualifying for Europe as nothing is safe in Premier League. The striker is ready to pack his bags and plan his sensational return to the top club

Cristiano Ronaldo-United, it’s already goodbye

Cristiano Ronaldo-Manchester United, it’s already goodbye. Again and for the second time. This time, however, forever. The 37-year-old’s return to Manchester, as previously reported, was not what he expected. The number 7 expected to be able to win some important trophies with the club, but in the end nothing really came. A real personal disappointment for the player who cannot be satisfied with the important number of goals scored so far. So much so that the British risk not even qualifying for Europe. It would definitely be a year to forget and certainly terrible. Just like what the Portuguese and his family are going through after the loss of one of the twins during the birth of his Georgina Rodriguez. A moment that he will hardly be able to forget, but with the help of his fans (and especially those of his opponents) he is trying to be able to put behind him. Although nothing can remedy the pain of losing a child. As for his future, however, there are rumors of his possible return to the club where he has been most excited.

Ronaldo-Ancelotti, the relationship continues: one step away from Real?

The real Madrid is aiming for the return of Cristiano Ronaldo for next season. In reality it is a real request from Carlo Ancelotti. The Romagna has always got along well with the Portuguese, so much so that the relationship of esteem and friendship continued even when their paths were divided. This time, however, fate may bring them together again. Always in Spain and always with the ‘Blancos’ shirt. The Madrid fans have absolutely not forgotten him and hope to be able to embrace him again as soon as possible.