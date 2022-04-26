Water care: how is the company founded by four Argentines in which Leonardo DiCaprio and Manu Ginóbili invested

A company founded by four Argentines just received $7 million in funding to grow your team and improve the product. It’s about the company water plan, which uses artificial intelligence to make water use more efficient. Among the investors are the actor Leonardo DiCaprio and former NBA player Manu Ginobili.

The company was created in 2020 by Argentines Matías Comercio, Nicolás Wertheimer, José Ignacio Galindo and Olivia Cesio, and analyzes water and climate data models to improve organizations’ water security. Last year, she participated in the renowned counseling program YCombinator. Since then, he has helped multinationals, such as Coca-Cola, Colgate and McCain Foods.

In the last round of investment, the company received financing from the Transition Global funds (of David and Ari Helgason) and Giant Ventures, of the branson family, and those already mentioned Leonardo DiCaprio and Manu Ginobili. The actor, in fact, said on Twitter that he was “excited to support the innovative work being done at @WeAreWaterplan as an investor”.

“Water-related catastrophes remain one of the main consequences of the current climate crisis. Having a platform that helps predict and take measures to prevent these events can be an invaluable tool in the fightDiCaprio said.

The new investors join a list of funds that have accompanied the company since its pre-seed round, among which stand out YCombinator, YC partner Tom Blomfield, NFL legend Joe Montana, Mixpanel founder Tim Treffen, Newtopia VC, L2 Ventures and ecology-focused funds Climate Capital, Jetstream and MCJ Collective.

“In the past, companies have taken a reactive approach to water-related problems, often incurring large financial and reputational costs to correct problems after they have occurred. Waterplan helps companies evolve towards a proactive and forward-looking strategy. Our SaaS platform enables companies to continuously monitor water-related risks, anticipate and prevent disruptions, while meeting ESG goals and doing what’s best for the environment.. We call this approach Water Resilience Planning, a category in which Waterplan is delighted to continue advancing, empowered by the resources and support that our committed group of investors have provided,” said Galindo, CEO of the company.

The Waterplan platform was designed to predict water supply disruptions caused by climate change and other factors, which enables companies to take proactive steps to avoid costly operational impediments, and rectify environmental problems. The startup aims to tackle the US$425 billion of water-related financial risk that currently exist (CDP) and adapt to the 40% shortfall in global water supply that the UN has planned for 2030.

“I have always been interested in technology and Waterplan uses it to offer real solutions to face climate change. I am excited to be a part of their journey and to invest in a company that is helping companies reduce their water risk,” said Ginobili.

Holly Branson added: “At Virgin, and as a family, we are passionate about investing in purpose-driven companies that harness future-oriented technology to solve some of the world’s toughest problems. As a brand, we have first-hand experience of the problems that water security and scarcity can cause., both in Virgin Active South Africa and in the Kasbah of Morocco, increasingly threatened by drought. In the near future, thousands of businesses, and millions of people in the communities they serve, will be negatively affected by the water crisis caused by climate change. That’s why my brother Sam and I are thrilled to invest in Waterplan and help grow this amazing innovative and sustainable company.”

The company is a B2B SaaS platform focused on water resiliency planning. Its business focus is aimed at companies in sectors that depend on water, such as agriculture, food and beverages, paper products and clothing manufacturing. Through artificial intelligence, it analyzes the vulnerabilities of the water supply and calculates the associated financial risks. In turn, the platform enables companies to monitor and assess the security of their ongoing water supply, conserve water, protect waterways from contamination, and take proactive steps to prevent outages. Waterplan’s ultimate goal is to accelerate the transition to a water-secure world.