watch online “Thor: love and thunder”: 5 movies by Natalie Portman to watch in streaming | Cinema and series

In the midst of the hype for the next premiere of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”, Marvel Studios revealed to us the first trailer for “Thor: love and thunder”, the fourth film of the God of Thunder and the first in which we see Natalie Portman playing Jane Foster as mighty thor.

Like any fan of comics Marvel You know, Foster has cancer and the power of the hammer Mjolnir makes his health slowly deteriorate. However, it is not yet known if this story will be adapted in the next MCU movie.

In this sense, after the return of Natalie Portman Regarding superhero movies, we show you five films by the actress that are available for streaming.

Mighty Thor in the “Love and thunder” trailer. Photo: Marvel Capture

YOU CAN SEE: Bad Bunny will star in a new Marvel/Sony movie: he will give life to “The Dead”

“The Professional” (Netflix)

The film also titled “The Perfect Assassin” was released in 1994 and follows the story of León, a professional assassin who works independently and who ends up taking care of Matilda, a 12-year-old girl, when her family is murdered. . The time they will spend together will make them both establish an unusual relationship. Thus, she becomes his protégé and learns about the trade of killing.

Closer (Netflix)

The 2004 film, which stars Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Julia Roberts and Owe Clive, follows two couples who are involved in a series of romantic encounters, until they form a bond that is difficult to break.

“Friends With Benefits” (Netflix and Prime Video)

The romantic comedy starring Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman is about a couple trying to maintain a strictly physical relationship, until feelings get in the way.

“The Other Queen” (HBO Max)

The film is a fictionalized account of the lives of 16th-century aristocratic sisters Mary Boleyn and Anne, who seek to win the love of King Henry VIII. One will become the second wife of the monarch, while the other will be the mistress.

“The Black Swan” (Star Plus)

Natalie Portman takes on the character of a committed ballet dancer who struggles to keep her sanity after landing the lead role in Tchaikovsky’s classic play Swan Lake. The interpreter received the Oscar for best actress for this role.