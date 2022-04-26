Vince Russo believes there is a conspiracy against Finn Bálor

Leaving aside that he was the first Universal Champion – he had to hand over the title the next day due to injury and we never knew what reign he would have had; neither has he ever reached that stage again- we could place Finn Bálor as one of the fighters who were very important in NXT but failed to be in the main cast of WWE. He has won many belts, he has had his moments, but has he done what was expected of someone with such talent?

► Vince Russo and Finn Bálor’s losing streak

Now we do not look so much at his past but at his present and his current losing streak; just lost the United States Championship after a brief reign before the young promise Theory. Also, last night, on Monday Night Raw, he was defeated by Damian Priest. It cannot be said that the bad moment in which he finds himself is a surprise. He has had many over the years. However, Vince Russo is now aiming -in Legion of RAW– to what there is a conspiracy against “The Prince”.