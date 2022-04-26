Vince Russo believes there is a conspiracy against Finn Bálor
Leaving aside that he was the first Universal Champion – he had to hand over the title the next day due to injury and we never knew what reign he would have had; neither has he ever reached that stage again- we could place Finn Bálor as one of the fighters who were very important in NXT but failed to be in the main cast of WWE. He has won many belts, he has had his moments, but has he done what was expected of someone with such talent?
► Vince Russo and Finn Bálor’s losing streak
Now we do not look so much at his past but at his present and his current losing streak; just lost the United States Championship after a brief reign before the young promise Theory. Also, last night, on Monday Night Raw, he was defeated by Damian Priest. It cannot be said that the bad moment in which he finds himself is a surprise. He has had many over the years. However, Vince Russo is now aiming -in Legion of RAW– to what there is a conspiracy against “The Prince”.
“Again, there is politics behind it [las derrotas de Balor]. We don’t know what’s going on, we probably never will. There’s no question about it, that’s part of the policy, you know.
Can you imagine a coach, a baseball coach, or a football coach, a football coach at Ohio State: you fumble, you make a mistake, you do something wrong, and you sit on the bench for the rest of the season? Can you imagine a baseball player making a mistake and now: ‘Okay, bro, you’ll be in the bowler for the rest of the year’? You can’t really say the wrong thing in WWE, you can’t do the wrong thing, you can’t look at someone weird, it’s literally like walking on eggshells.”.