Venom 3 and sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife are already in development

Even though Sony isn’t having a great time after their box office flop with Morbius – 21%, the company still has several film projects that will undoubtedly make up for what was lost. Among them are Venom 3 and the sequel to Ghostbusters: Legacy – 88%, which although they did not receive the best ratings from critics, they did manage to collect significant sums when they hit theaters.

Also read: Aaron Taylor-Johnson Looks Stunning in First Photos from the Set of Kraven, The Huntsman

Sony Pictures greenlit a third installment in the franchise. Venom starring Tom Hardy (Dunkirk – 92%, Mad Max: Fury Road – 97%), after its first two titles were worldwide box office successes: Venom – 35% of 2018 ($856 million) and Venom: Carnage Unleashed – 45% of 2021 (US$ 502 million). The studio also announced the sequel to the popular 2021 reboot, Ghostbusters: Legacy, a film that earned US $200 million worldwide. Sony revealed all of these plans Monday night at CinemaCon, the annual trade show for theater owners.

In addition, the announcement of these deliveries was accompanied by images of other upcoming Sony titles such as the Whitney Houston biographical film I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Kraven the Hunter with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, The Equalizer 3 with Denzel Washington, and some never-before-seen clips of Tom Hanks on A man named Otto.

Do not miss: Andrew Garfield says he wants to work with Tobey Maguire again on another Spider-Man movie

In Venom, Tom Hardy He plays Eddie Brock, an ambitious journalist and his fellow parasite Venom. Brock and the symbiote are within the same universe of Marvel characters brought to the big screen by Sony, such as Morbius and soon Kraven the Hunter. In addition, Sony is already working on a solo film of madam webwhich will star Dakota Johnson.

We last saw Eddie Brock and Venom in a post-credits scene from Marvel Studios’ smash hit Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%, a film starring Tom Holland, which became one of the most outstanding of the genre in recent years due to its good reviews and an amazing collection of US $ 1,890 million at the box office worldwide.

As to Ghostbusters: Legacyit was Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, who directed this feature film. Ivan He was the one who directed the original film Ghostbusters from 1984 with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Harold Ramis as ghost-hunting parapsychologists. This title was a critical and commercial success, and it was followed by sequels, animated series, video games, and a 2016 reboot, which unfortunately did not fare very well.

Don’t leave without reading: Sony would be looking for a new Spider-Man after being rejected by Andrew Garfield