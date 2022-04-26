“VAL”, the moving documentary about Val Kilmer

Filmin and Elastica distribute in Spain, after the success of previous projects such as “Drive My Car” or “Annette”, the documentary “VAL”, which will premiere next May 20th simultaneously in selected cinemas and in Filmin.

The film traces the life of the actor ValKilmer, movie star and an icon of the 80s and 90s thanks to movies like “Top Gun”, “The Doors”, “Batman Forever” or “Heat”, to name just a few examples. He does it through a unique material: hundreds of hours of home footage that Kilmer himself has recorded throughout his life, and in which we can see the artistic efforts of a lifetime, his relationship with his family, the tragic death of his little brother Wesley in 1977 and his relentless search for truth through the art of performance.

While preparing rehearsals for a Mark Twain play that he is directing and performing, Kilmer diagnosed with throat cancer which despite currently being in remission, has forced him to undergo a tracheotomy which has affected his ability to speak. In the film, the actor reflects on his illness and how it has changed his life. But it is just one more episode of a fascinating life, illustrated with unpublished images taken by its protagonist, in what is a privileged and unusual access to the intimacy of an artist.

VAL

Country and year of production: United States, 2021.

Duration: 109 minutes.

Direction and Assembly: Ting Poo and Leo Scott.

Photography: Val Kilmer.

Music: Garth Stevenson.

They intervene: Val Kilmer, Jack Kilmer, Mercedes Kilmer, Joanne Whalley, Kevin Bacon, Marlon Brando, Jim Carrey, Cher, Tom Cruise, Robert De Niro, Robert Downey Jr., Nicole Kidman, Al Pacino, Sean Penn, among others.



