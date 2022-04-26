Upcoming releases of movies and series on Netflix

The streaming platform extends its fall to 60%, becoming the worst action on the Nasdaq stock market. Last Wednesday, April 20, Netflix recorded a 30% drop on Wall Street, generating losses of more than 46 million dollars in terms of its market value.

Since 2011, the company has not had such a low number of subscribers. Forecasts do not improve for the company, as a loss of up to two million more users is expected. This was reported by the entity.

The platform promised to make a series of changes to its business model. According to the Republic newspaper, Netflix would seek to implement a version with advertising, which can reduce the cost of its services. Additionally, Netflix is ​​betting on its recovery with the launch of new series, movies and seasons of its most successful productions, such as Stranger Things, in season 4, and Peaky Blinders, in season 6.

Series to be released by Netflix

The platform announced that 13 series will be available in the coming months, we tell you what it is about.

Welcome to Eden: The thriller series will be released on May 6. It tells the story of five young influencers who are invited to an exclusive party, which at first seems like the trip of their lives, but that paradise “is not what it really seems.”

Stranger Things season 4: The creators of the hit series claim that “It will be the best season of all.” The delivery will be divided into two volumes, the first will be released on May 27 and the second is scheduled for July 1. The idea that “it is the beginning of the end” will guide the production, and also the foundations are laid for a war in which Eleven is the key piece.

Other series like Borgen, which talks about the first woman to hold the post of prime minister for foreign affairs in Danish history, will be released on June 2. Peaky Blinders, arrives with its season 6, on June 10, and The umbrella Academy, will be released on June 22. Other series such as The Crown, The Snow Girl, Sky Rojo, Alma, the last in line, Lupim, Sex education and Up to Heaven, do not yet have an exact date, but they will hit Netflix screens soon.

Movies that you can watch on Netflix in the coming months

Mother’s Love: The tape shows the story of a man who was left standing, and in order not to lose the money from his honeymoon, he goes on a trip with his mother. Quim Gutiérrez and Carmen Machi star in the film that will be released on April 29.

Claw: On June 10, the film produced by Adam Sandler and LeBron James will be released, in which the love of basketball is discussed.

Blonde: Andrew Dominik produced the biopic that tackles Marilyn Monroe’s most shocking and daring sequences. According to Dominik, the film “is one of the best films in history”.

Tyler Rake 2, an action movie starring Chris Hemsworth, Backstabbing 2; The Gray Man; The Killer; White Noise; Escape from Spiderhead; Fast and Loose; Havoc; The Mother and The Wonder will also be available on the platform in the coming months.