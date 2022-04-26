Unveiled the first poster with Keanu Reeves and neon lights

Photo credit: Lionsgate

The most famous action saga of today is, under no doubt, John Wick starring Keanu Reeves. The first film, released in 2014, showed us a simple but ultraviolent story, with impressive choreography in the fight scenes, and Keanu Reeves having a good time, giving it his all. Such was the success and the fan base that this first installment amassed, that in 2017 Lionsgate released a sequel, which was a critical and commercial success, since, with a budget of 40 million, raised more than 170. It was logical that the study gave the green light to a third installment to close the trilogy.

This new part, called ‘John Wick 3: Parabellum’, was going to be the last installment in which we saw the character, but the success in the United States was brutal. In fact, in just 3 days he made more than 50 million raised, when with the second installment, in the same period of time, he only managed to amass 14 million.

Photo credit: Lionsgate

Before ‘John Wick 3’ premiered, you could subscribe to a phone number through which they sent you news…, in May 2019 that number was activated, and all subscribers received the news that ‘John Wick 4 would be released on May 21, 2021. Later, the saga had to be delayed by the Coronavirus. The next date marked became May 27, 2022. Now, hopefully definitively, and perhaps spacing the field for Keanu Reeves and his ‘Matrix: Resurrections’, the tape has been delayed again, this time until March 24, 2023.

So Lionsgate wants to continue to exploit the universe created around the character of Keanu Reeves, and who knows, maybe the characters played by Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane they want to return. Keanu has already shown his desire to continue exploring the world of John Wick, so we have action for a while.

For now, Lionsgate has thrown us a bone as an appetizer in the form of Teaser poster full of neon lights, with Keanu Reeves as the protagonist how could it be less.

In case you’re one of those who can’t get enough, we remind you that the universe will also have two spin-offs, ‘Ballerina’ and ‘The Continental’.