unveiled the first images with Jason Momoa and Charlize Theron [FOTO]

After showing you the first logo and unveiling the official title of Fast & Furious 10known in the States simply as Fast Xlet’s talk about the new chapter of the franchise with Vin Diesel in relation to the first images from the set, released by one of the most popular stars of the saga: Charlize TheronCipher’s interpreter.

The actress has in fact published on her Twitter account some black and white shots that immortalize her during the making of the film. In one of her we see her in the company of two colleagues who show off stage costumes, while in the other she appears alone in one of the settings of the feature film. The caption accompanies the photos “She’s back baby. #FastX @thefastsaga“which heralds the return of her character.

HERE THE PHOTOS WITH CHARLIZE THERON

In addition, the actress also shared a further shot along with one of the most anticipated new entries of Fast & Furious 10, that is Jason Momoastar of the house A.D in the role of the superhero Aquaman who we will see here, instead, in the role of the villain.

HERE THE SHOT OF THE ACTRESS WITH JASON MOMOA

We remind you that the actor will not be the only face linked to cinecomics ready to debut in Fast X. Among the new entries there are in fact also Daniela Melchiorwhich DC audiences will remember for Ratcatcher II’s recent role in the The Suicide Squad by James Gunn, and his colleague Brie Larson, Captain Marvel interpreter in the MCU. Among the other actors that we will see in the film we also find old acquaintances such as Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster And John Cena.

As for one of the most beloved faces of Fast & Furious, that is Dwayne Johnson, for the moment we know that the actor has definitively closed with the franchise following the heavy differences with his colleague Vin Diesel, with whom he was the protagonist of one of the most famous Hollywood feuds of the last decade. After The Rock’s farewell to the saga, however, Toretto’s interpreter seems to have put aside his pride, going so far as to publish – last November – a post on Instagram in which he asked his former colleague to return aboard the project. We will therefore see if his words will reach the desired goal.

Fast & Furious 10, remember, it will be directed once again by Justin Lin. No big details about the plot are known at the moment, except that, according to the words of Tyreese Gibson, the story will expand practically all over the world, bringing its protagonists to various continents.

The release is currently scheduled for May 19, 2023.

