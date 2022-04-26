Uncharted, the film starring Tom Holland, available from tomorrow for digital purchase

The digital purchase of the Uncharted movie will be available starting tomorrow on various platforms. Join Nathan Drake on his first adventure.

Last February, Uncharted arrived in Spain, the first adaptation of the Naughty Dog adventure franchise that follows the treasure hunter Nathan Drake.

Tom Hollandfresh from the hit of Spider-Man: No Way Home, became the actual iteration of Nathan Drake, while Mark Wahlberg did the same with Victor “Sully” Sullivanthe protagonist’s mentor.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

The film serves as a prequel to Nathan Drake and Sully’s adventures in the games, with Tom Holland bringing to life a younger iteration of the protagonist.

Uncharted is, to date, the highest grossing film of the year in Spain. The film produced by Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions has grossed €11,972,080 in national theaters.

If you want to relive Nathan Drake’s first great adventure on the big screen or if you didn’t have a chance to see Uncharted in theaters at the time, we have good news.

From tomorrow, Wednesday April 27, Uncharted will be available for digital purchase through Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Prime Video Store and Rakuten TV. In a few days, on May 12, the digital rental option will also be enabled.

We do not yet have details of the release of the physical editions, but it should not take too long considering the current times.

VIDEO Is UNCHARTED A GOOD adaptation of the games? And a good movie in general? REVIEW without spoilers!

Uncharted is the first production from PlayStation Productions, the studio created to bring the most popular IPs from video game studios owned by Sony, such as The Last of Us, also from Naughty Dog, to the big screen or to television series format.

The film closed its journey on the billboard with an accumulated $392.8 million worldwideand showed that adventure cinema still had a lot to offer the general public.

You already know that you have our review of Uncharted on the web, where Dani Quesada said that “irremediably reminiscent of adventure film classics and works best as a tribute to the video games on which it is inspired“.