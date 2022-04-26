Twitter: what can change in the social network after the purchase of Elon Musk (and the doubts it generates)

Drafting

Billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion

It’s official. The social network Twitter reached an agreement to sell the company to billionaire Elon Musk for a value of $44,000 million.

The transaction, approved by shareholders and regulators on Monday, April 25, is expected to be completed this year. The company must now close its capital, ceasing to have shares traded on the stock market.

Now changes are expected to come in the social network. Musk, the richest man in the world according to Forbes and founder of the aerospace technology company SpaceX and the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, has been advocating a series of modifications to the platform.

Changes are expected in the way content is moderated, new ways of monetization, restrictions on botand greater transparency about the algorithm used by the platform.

Experts warn, however, that these are not trivial changes and, depending on how they are carried out, they can interfere with the formation of public opinion and democracy itself.

1. Content moderation

“I invested in Twitter because I believe in its potential to be the platform for freedom of expression around the world, and I believe that freedom of expression is a social imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk wrote in a message to the board of directors. of Twitter when he presented his proposal on April 14.

The acquisition by Musk generates great expectations that the content moderation mechanisms by the platform can be loosened. Critics believe this could lead to the proliferation of hate speech and extremist content prohibited by the rules of the social network.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Musk, the richest person on the planet according to Forbes, has shown great interest on Twitter.

“Musk’s logic is that speeches must be free to be moderated in the market of ideas,” Christian Perrone, coordinator of law and technology at the Institute of Technology and Society in Rio de Janeiro, told journalist Thais Carrança of BBC Brazil.

“There is uncertainty about how content moderation will be after the acquisition. Spaces can be opened for disinformation and more polarized discourses,” observes the expert.

Sergio Amadeu, a professor at the Federal University of ABC in Brazil and a researcher on digital networks, is concerned about the possible changes. “Twitter published a survey last year on his blog that shows, for example, that in seven countries, with millions of evaluated tweets, right-wing speeches were more spread or promoted than left-wing ones,” recalls Amadeu.

“So we know that these platforms are not neutral, they interfere with people’s attention to content and, therefore, with democracy and the formation of public opinion. That worries me a lot,” says the professor.

2. Greater monetization

A second expected change is greater monetization of content, for example with a increased push for pay-per-use posts.

Given the enthusiasm of the South African billionaire for cryptocurrencies, analysts estimate that he can also promote them on the social network.

“With the progress of monetization, whoever has the most money wins. This is what is happening, for example, on Facebook and YouTube,” observes Amadeu.

“Or what happened in Brazil in 2018. It is often said that Bolsonaro’s campaign was cheap, but it wasn’t. It was a distributed campaign, with a lot of money and a lot of use of messaging platforms like WhatsApp. Money was spent,” he says. the professor citing a Brazilian example of dynamization of content for political purposes.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Musk is a crypto enthusiast.

3. Opening the algorithm

Musk has promised to open up the Twitter algorithm, giving transparency to the technology used to personalize content displayed for each user.

“One of the things that I think Twitter should do is open source their algorithm, and (if) they make any changes to people’s tweets, whether they’re boosted or not, that action should be obvious to everyone.” see, what action was taken, so that there is no behind-the-scenes manipulation, either algorithmically or manually,” the businessman defended.

Amadeu believes that greater transparency of the algorithm is positive, but not enough. “Opening the algorithm means that anyone with technical skills, with knowledge of data science and statistics, will be able to understand how the algorithm works. This is good because it will allow us to know how it works effectively, what the platform does with the data it receives It is important that society knows it,” he says.

Perrone, for his part, thinks this could be a “double-edged sword.” “This creates more clarity on how things work. Let’s understand what kinds of things are moderated, what interventions are done, how the moderation process is balanced,” he says.

“But in the same way, when you have more clarity about how the algorithm works, you can have people who will learn how to get around it. You can hand over the rules of the game to irresponsible players, with a non-positive agenda.”

4. Fight bots and profile verification

Another Musk flag when it comes to buying Twitter is reduce activity on the automated profiling platformknown as bot.

image source, Getty Images

also proposes extend the verification of profiles of real people. In the verification process, the network requests documents and data to prove that a person is himself, giving a blue seal to the verified pages.

Perrone points out, however, that there are complexities to this process. “First of all, it is very difficult to define what a bot“, He says.

“A second point is that not all bot are bad by definition bot that are used in a super positive way, to send information that would otherwise be restricted to a very small group of people.”

A greater dissemination of the profile verification process raises concerns about data security and the privacy of users, who will have to provide more information to the social network.

5. The doubts that remain

One of the biggest unknowns left by the purchase of Twitter is whether former US President Donald Trump’s account will return.

Trump’s account was permanently suspended last year in the wake of the January 6 riots at the Capitol building in Washington. But even if his Twitter ban is reversed, Trump says he does not plan to return to the social network, opting instead to use his own platform, Truth Social, as BBC business journalists Annabelle Liang and Peter Hoskins point out.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Will Trump return to Twitter?

Ming-Chi Kuo, a technology analyst at investment management firm TF International Securities, told the BBC that Trump may decide to return to the platform if he runs in the 2024 US presidential election.

“Twitter is still a better option for him to have a voice, if Twitter is willing to restore his account,” Kuo said.

Another question is whether people will leave the social network or stay on it. Musk said he hopes even his strongest critics will stay on the platform “because that’s what free speech means.”

However, some users have threatened to leave Twitter, while others have already done so.

Dan Ives, an analyst at investment firm Wedbush Securities, told the BBC he expects most users to “take a wait-and-see approach”.

“Now it’s about courting new users and stopping platform dropouts,” Ives said.

In addition, Amadeu believes that Musk’s purchase of Twitter could be the beginning of a process of acquisitions of other platforms by the billionaire, to form a conglomerate of information services, such as companies such as Alphabet (owner of Google), Meta (parent company of Facebook), Microsoft and Apple.

“With the acquisition of Twitter, perhaps it is pointing to a rearrangement in its companies”, evaluates the analyst. “There isn’t a big conglomerate today that doesn’t have multiple platforms at its core.”