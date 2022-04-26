Twitter: what can change in the social network after the purchase of Elon Musk (and the doubts it generates)

It’s official. The social network Twitter reached an agreement to sell the company to billionaire Elon Musk for a value of $44,000 million.

The transaction, approved by shareholders and regulators on Monday, April 25, is expected to be completed this year. The company must now close its capital, ceasing to have shares traded on the stock market.

Now changes are expected to come in the social network. Musk, the richest man in the world according to Forbes and founder of the aerospace technology company SpaceX and the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, has been advocating a series of modifications to the platform.

Changes are expected in the way content is moderated, new ways of monetization, restrictions on botand greater transparency about the algorithm used by the platform.

