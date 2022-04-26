“Travis and I may never be able to”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker they love each other madly and plan to start a family together.

After secretly getting married on Grammy night in a Las Vegas chapel in front of an officiant who looks like Elvis, the sister of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian And Kendall Jenner she said that she and the Blink 182 drummer would like to have a baby even if this dream could remain forever, in fact, just a dream due to some rather important problems faced by Kourtney.

Although the life of the family Kardashian can appear perfect and idyllic, actually thanks to the new reality show The Kardashians (streaming on Disney +) we discover that things are not quite like that and that too Kim and his sisters live more or less complicated moments. As for Kourtney, in fact, the woman, in the reality show that sees her among the protagonists, told about her adventure with in vitro fertilization talking about the strong emotional impact she had on her mental stability, and the many rumors put into circulation in the past months in on one of his alleged pregnancy.

“Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant,” many wrote on social media after noticing some more roundness on the 43-year-old mother of three sons (Mason, Reign and Penelope Scotland Disick), had by the former partner Scott Disick.

Assumptions that have hurt a lot Kourtney which, in the second episode of The Kardashianhe told his mother Kris Jenner her desire for motherhood as well as the numerous difficulties faced during the process of fertilization, defined as terrible. “Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this path of in vitro fertilization, but this was not the most extraordinary experience of my life,” admitted the 43-year-old who in addition to having to deal with frustration in order not to get pregnant, she must also attend the gossip speculations.

“Every single person on social media is constantly writing things like ‘Kourtney is pregnant, Kourtney is pregnant and has gained weight’, while I say to myself, ‘It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re going through,’ maybe this is one thing [la gravidanza, nda] that I will never try again, “admitted Travis Barker’s partner before revealing that the treatment she underwent to try to have a son it caused her more than just weight gain.

“The drugs they gave me put me through menopause,” said Kardashian, evidently concerned about what is happening to her body as well as her dream of becoming a mother for the fourth time.

