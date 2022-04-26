Tom Welling: what happened to the Smallville actor

About Superman have made several movies and series that have catapulted the careers of those who starred in them and without a doubt one of the most remembered and very successful productions was Smallville, in which he participated Tom Welling, who gave life to Clark Kent.

In the series, which premiered in 2001, we met Tom Welling, who gained worldwide fame for his role in Smallville. The series was so successful that it was on the air for several years and today many remember its protagonist. We tell you what has become of him.

This is how Tom Welling began his career

Thomas Joshep Welling was born on April 26, 1977, in Hudson, New York, but his family constantly moved, so he attended Okemos High School in Michigan, place where he began to act in different plays although he later abandoned it to practice sports.

It was when the actor was 22 years old that an agent discovered him and suggested the idea of ​​starting to work as a model. With this Tom Welling was able to travel the world and again his taste for acting came about. In 2001 she appeared in six episodes of the series Judging Amy,

And although he got small roles in series like Special Unit 2 either undeclared, His big break came when won the lead role of Smallville in an audition that took place throughout the United States.

It was thanks to this work that he began to gain more relevance, for example, in 2003 we saw him in the movie cheaper per dozenalong with Hilary Duff and Steve Martin. After several years of playing Clark Kent, he decided to venture out and executive produce the series. Hellcats.

Later he acted in Parkland, a movie that was released in 2013 and was produced by Tom Hanks.

What happened to Tom Welling?

One of the actor’s last jobs was in Lucifer, a series produced by Fox. In 2017 Tom Welling was part of the third season and played Marcus Pierce, the antagonist of that installment.

As for his personal life, he married for the first time in 2002 with the model Jamie White, however, they began divorce proceedings in 2013. The celebrity gave himself a second chance at love when he hit it off with Jessica Rose Lee in November 2019.

The couple has two children, the eldest who was born in January 2019 and the second that came to this world in June 2021.

PJG