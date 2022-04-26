Tom Hanks photobombs at a wedding while filming A Man Called Ove

In it photobombing, a person intentionally sneaks into the photograph that another is taking, often as a joke. Although it seems that when that person who is spoiling your photo is someone famous, people receive the photobomb much better.

On Sean Austinone of the hobbits The Lord of the ringswe have already spoken to you on some occasion, because he slipped into the photographs of the same girl twice, although 30 years apart.

But Sean Austin isn’t the only actor to photobomb, Tom Hanks has also turned out to be an expert in photobombing, although it is more specialized in wedding photography. We have seen Tom Hanks appear in wedding photos since 2016, but he has always done it in a polite way and asking permission before taking the photo.

This week in Pittsburgh Tom Hanks has made his last photobomb at a wedding. As Grace Gwaltney prepared for her wedding party at the Fairmont Hotel, Tom Hanks took a break from filming A Man Called Ove.

Then Tom Hanks introduced himself to the bride and asked if he could take a picture with her. Grace Gwaltney recounted that she was stunned and that she started looking in all directions not knowing what to do.

PHOTOBOMB. 📸 to #Pittsburgh-area bride got a huge surprise on her wedding day Saturday when #Tom Hanks walked up to her and her bridal party and asked if he could take a photo with them. (via Rachel Rowland) @Tom Hanks pic.twitter.com/Gg4lN8oZLi — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) March 21, 2022

He also explained that the voice of tom hanks it had amazed him. The actor whispered in her ear that she was beautiful and that he was very happy for her. Grace could not keep this experience to herself and she went to tell her future husband about it. Before the ceremony they prayed, shook hands, and turned away so as not to see each other, then Grace told him: “Luke, I just met Tom Hanks.”.

A Man Called Ove adapt the book Fredrik Backman about a retired man who strikes up an unconventional friendship with his neighbors.