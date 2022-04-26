Threesome of Latin queens! Camila Cabello, Karol G and Becky G, together at Coachella

Carol G has been one of the great protagonists of the Coachella this year, one of the most popular music festivals in the world. The Colombian singer had a space within the framework of this festival that was not lacking VIPS guests, other recognized artists who did not want to miss her show, as is the case with Camila Hair.

The Cuban singer enjoyed her colleague’s show to the fullest and danced her songs among the public. A show that was also attended by Becky G either J Balvin on stage, Bichota’s friends who were with her on the stage to make everyone dance.

Camila Cabello shared a video to summarize her experience at this festival and in one of the videos she included we can see her among hundreds of people dancing to the songs of Karol G, who is seen on the screens of the show. Of course, we can say that the Cuban enjoyed the Colombian’s presentation to the fullest.

The two artists also shared a behind-the-scenes meeting that they wanted their fans to witness by sharing some images on their Instagram stories. In one of them we see Camila Cabello and Karol G hugging each other and in another both of them with Becky G posing for the camera. Of course, an image that makes us fantasize about the idea of ​​a possible collaboration between them… Would you like the three of them to come together?

Capture Instagram / Karol G

But not only Camila Cabello was visiting Karol G’s dressing room, other artists such as Nathy Peluso or J Balvin or the designer Roberto Cavalli were also with her.

You can follow CyberCuba Entertainment on Facebook, Instagram or Youtube.